Wealthy “influencer” spent months on the run with her boyfriend until they were arrested in Hungary for murder of partner



A Canadian “influencer” and her boyfriend were arrested in Budapest in connection with the murder of an associate.

A supposed Canadian influencer and her boyfriend who were wanted internationally in connection with the murder of a partner were arrested in Budapest, Hungary, last Saturday.

Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, and Oliver Karafa, 28, allegedly fled to Eastern Europe following the Feb. 28 shooting in which Tyler Pratt, 28, was killed.

Pratt’s 26-year-old fiancee, who was pregnant, was seriously injured in the incident.

The CBC report indicates that the duo, identified in the media as the “millennials Bonnie and Clyde”, allegedly traveled through various countries before being intercepted by the Hungarian authorities. Face first degree murder and attempted murder charges. The couple would be extradited to Canada to face the charges.

“It has been a journey that has taken many steps and a lot of new information that has led to this,” Hamilton Police Sgt. Jim Callender said Monday.

Pratt, father of three minors, was fatally shot inside his home in the aforementioned Canadian city.

Pratt’s fiancee lost her baby in the shooting

Her fiancé received medical attention at the hospital from which she was discharged. As a result of the injuries, she lost her baby.

“We have been through a devastating period,” Jonni Yeomans, Pratt’s mother, told the Daily Beast. “We have lost our grandson, as well as our son,” added the woman.

Authorities indicated that the couples were business partners, but have not provided further details on the motive for the attack.

Li is the daughter of the renowned merchant Hong Wei “Winnie” Liao.

“Winnie” Liao runs the financial firm Respon International Group in Toronto.