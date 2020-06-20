(Twitter @ gdehoyoswalther)

Gustavo de Hoyos, President of the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), shared a video through his Twitter account where listening to Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health, mentioning that the pandemic of COVID-19 I arrive to Mexico for social groups of high economic capacity and financial or whose occupation requires them to travel internationally.

In the fragment of video, one minute long and dated the June 17, you can hear the so-called tsar of the coronavirus in Mexico mention that the epidemic was imported by wealthy social groups.

This disease characteristically for being an emergent disease that for Mexico was imported from social groups of high economic, financial capacity by wealthy social groups in the country

Although the video does not distinguish who or who were the interlocutors of López-Gatell clarified:

I do not say this pejoratively or to create unnecessary segmentation or polarization, but because there is a verified and verifiable reality that the import occurred in people who had economic capacity or their occupation led them to travel internationally, so we were able to document that the first cases were presented and subsequently maintained in social relations between certain economic groups with high purchasing power

Gustavo de Hoyos’s Tweet (Photo: Twitter @ gdehoyoswalther)

Gustavo from Hoyos did not clarify how did you get the recording or who I know leaked it, but accompanied it with this text:

“The daily preaching of polarization, hatred and class struggle is disturbing an increasing number of @GovernmentMX officials. Now @HLGatell holds « social groups with high economic and financial capacity » responsible for importing # COVID19 into the country. What are you looking for? ”He wrote.

The first case of COVID-19 in Mexico it was confirmed the 28 of February of a man of 35 years in Mexico City that recently was in Italy. To date, our country registers 170,485 positive cases accumulated and 20,394 deaths.

East Thursday, a reporter asked Hugo López-Gatell about an alleged filtered audio of the meeting with the Conago where it is stated that exists a concern in the country for the delay in the confirmatory analysis of the tests of COVID-19.

On Thursday, an audio of the López-Gatelll videoconference with CONAGO was leaked (Photo: Twitter @ CONAGO_oficial)

I don’t know this audio. Let things filter, when you have nothing to hide absolutely nothing happens. If it was my voice and it is true that it was my voice and I said it, excellent. That’s what I said. Good because the audio is there. The meeting was very productive as it usually is. It is always a great pleasure to hear thinking people, committed people and with a great sense of responsibility to deal with a phenomenon like this and the consequences it has on social welfare, the economy, etc.

I posed a challenge that we need to address, jointly, which is the rate at which confirmation data is produced by the lab. When we have information on the cases, always remember that all the information we present here is the product of the good work of the federal entities, specifically the operating personnel in the health units.

The management of López Gatell facing the epidemic has been defended by supporters of the 4T and criticized for their adversariesto such a degree that the PAN proposed to the Nobel Prize, Mario Molina, as their replacement.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

« Let things leak »: López-Gatell and the supposed audio about the delay in the analysis of COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 in Mexico: 20,394 deaths and 170,485 confirmed cases

CDMX will continue at a red light next week, reported Claudia Sheinbaum