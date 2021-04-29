Weak to surgeries and Carlos Rivera? Cynthia Rodríguez confesses | Instagram

The beautiful and talented singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, who today stands out as one of the most acclaimed figures on the screen, confessed without shame her enormous weakness for surgeries and for her great love, Carlos Rivera placeholder image.

One of the faces that cheers up every morning on television, Cynthia RodriguezHe shared without any remorse one of his strongest weaknesses, which did not cease to surprise since for beauty he is not afraid of anything, according to what the loving driver commented.

The beauty “host of Venga la Alegría“who apparently” is very fond of the scalpel “when addressing the issue of how many surgeries he has undergone in one of the” La Chicuela “programs, of course a very strong confession in the midst of the public statement he also made towards his partner .

Despite various rumors that indicate there would be more, the “former academic” revealed that she has only subjected her body to a cosmetic operation

It’s bust0’s, the only one I’ve ever made. I am not sorry to say it because yes, just as there are many people against it, I am in favor of doing things, but with responsible people and not risking health, “added the Coahuilense.

It may interest you Rico Rico? Cynthia Rodríguez praises Carlos Rivera in dance

Even, he added, today he has already obtained the “measure he wanted” and he feels happy with his body, and now he enjoys how it looks much more, he commented.

The famous woman who has stated on several occasions that she is a fan of the “fitness lifestyle”, reiterated that she has only undergone the operating room a few times to find the perfect bust size, however, some rumors refer that there have been more surgeries of the ones it really says.

On the other hand, although she did not mention the interpreter of “What is ours to stay with” with whom, apparently, various rumors point out, “they already share the same roof,” the famous one said “to be very in love.”

Currently Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera, is one of the most beloved and favorite couples of the show, but their demanding privacy in the relationship they have, generates even more curiosity and is the target of various rumors.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

On this occasion, the “youtuber” forgot for a moment all the controversy that surrounds her and thus spoke about her romantic relationship.

The most beautiful thing I have is that the love of my life I met a long time ago and we started as friends. Suddenly the relationship was changing and it comes from a love and a total admiration for that person, “said Cynthia, but did not mention Rivera’s name.

The charismatic collaborator of Tv Azteca, has become one of the most acclaimed in the production, her career and popularity has been increasing both for her beauty and for her controversial relationship with the native of Tlaxcala.

It may interest you Under the sun, Cynthia Rodríguez enchants Carlos Rivera

Likewise, Cynthia Deyanira Rubí Rodríguez, better known as Cynthia Rodríguez in the entertainment world, not only steals hearts through the screen, it is in social networks where she has managed to become a sensation.

And it is that the colleague of the morning in the production company of the Ajusco, has become an inspiration in terms of fashion, it is through Instagram where the curvy woman boasts her marked silhouette through various looks with which she also promotes various brands.

But without a doubt, the euphoria comes when he boasts photographs in which he shows a little more skin, even in which some of his famous heartthrob dedicates some compliments, something that the fans of both enjoy a lot.

It may interest you Without pain and without a shirt, Alejandro Fernández impresses fans

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera do not share photos of both on their social networks since they have pointed out in the past, they prefer to keep their relationship away from the attention of the cameras, which has also awakened certain versions that refer to their courtship as something more. close to a “marketing strategy” for their respective careers.