Weak studies weigh down the analysis of measures against the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic we have tried to combat covid-19 with measures such as home confinements, masks and school closings. But do we know how much they help in the fight against coronavirus? A recent pre-publication concludes that the literature so far devoted to analyzing the impact of this type of policy is not capable of providing a reliable answer to this question. The authors argue that we need better reviews, but also accept that, at times, it is impossible to obtain the evidence that we would like.

“We found that the published literature that tries to assess the impact of specific policies against covid-19 is unable to do so,” the Stanford University researcher and co-author of the work explains to SINC Noah Haber. “This does not mean at all that these measures were ineffective, but rather that the circumstances do not allow us to measure them well,” he remarks.

Evaluating the impact of masks and social distancing is not as simple as knowing if a vaccine works, there are too many things that happen at the same time and that prevents isolating the impact of a specific policy

Unfortunately carry out well designed studies that allow evaluating the impact of masks and social distancing is not as simple as knowing if a vaccine works. The difficulty lies, according to Haber, in that “there are too many things that happen at the same time” and that prevents “isolating the impact of a specific policy.” To this must be added the “complicated” dynamics of infectious diseases.

The authors of the work analyzed 36 studies, reviewed and published in journals such as Nature, JAMA, BMJ, PLoS ONE and PNAS, whose objective was to evaluate the quantitative impact of different health policies. After selecting them, they were sent to three independent reviewers who had to identify problems in their design and determine the usefulness of the conclusions.

The reviewers concluded that only four studies were ‘plausibly appropriate’ in identifying the impact health policies had on COVID-19. The most common reason for failure was not taking into account changes that took place at the same time as these measures, both political and social.

Experts to manage the lack of evidence

Haber considers that the problem goes beyond the 36 studies analyzed, but qualifies the implications of their results. “We can say that the literature surrounding this issue is flawed, but that does not necessarily mean that our understanding of these policies is poor.”

This is because the knowledge about the usefulness of these measures goes beyond their direct quantification. “Some of the research that we don’t review may be informative,” Haber says. “Also, decision makers have a lot of secondary evidence, as well as experience with other epidemics and policies to work with.”

“We will probably never know precisely how effective the individual policies were in place in spring 2020,” says Haber. However, that does not mean that epidemiologists are blindsided.

Expertise is the ability to gather and order a lot of disorganized and imperfect information. Therefore, experts such as epidemiologists and health policy specialists are essential to make decisions, rather than relying on the title of a study

"That includes understanding and updating what we know, what we don't and, in this case, what we can't know. That is one of the reasons why experts such as epidemiologists and specialists in health policies are essential to make decisions, instead of relying on the title of a study ".

The Johns Hopkins University Epidemiologist Brooke Jarrett It clarifies that “it is not mandatory to investigate the policies to know that the mechanisms of an intervention will work.” For example, “from a biological perspective we can be sure that isolating someone during their infectious phase will prevent further contagion.” He also cites laboratory experiments showing that masks They slow down the transmission, even if they are not made in real conditions.

The pandemic raises many questions, but while we look to science for help, not all of them have answers. “There are situations where there is no way to design and produce an informational study of any kind and we have to learn to be comfortable with that,” says Haber. The randomized controlled trials they are the holy grail of scientific evidence; However, the researcher already pointed out last year the enormous design errors of one of these experiments, which sought to dispel doubts about the effectiveness of masks once and for all.

“Sometimes we cannot know as much as we would like. Randomized controlled trials can be incredible, a near-miraculous form of evidence, or they can be completely useless and misleading, ”says Haber. “The same thing happens with other types of studies: it all depends, and it is difficult to separate what is useful.”

Haber is optimistic about the future. “I am hopeful that we will be able to obtain better evidence with the reopening policies than with the initial responses, “he says. The researcher recommends designing them to be “easier” to evaluate, but admits that this will require “investing in collaborations, infrastructure and other resources.”

A covid-19 reproducibility crisis?

Haber’s work is a prepublication or preprint, a work that has not yet been approved by the research community and whose results, therefore, are preliminary and should be taken with caution. However, their conclusions remind us that one should not make the mistake of thinking that the quality seal that the reviewed studies have is infallible.

“We shouldn’t think about Peer Review as a certificate of high robustness or quality ”, says Haber. “It is a reasonable indicator that the editors of the journal and two or three reviewers believe that [el trabajo] it deserves to be discussed among other researchers, but it does not necessarily indicate that it deserves to influence decision-making ”.

The problems in the coronavirus literature are the same we have faced for decades. The difference is that now they are more serious, more public and with a greater impact

The quality of published research on covid-19 in a year in which science has been racing around the clock worries some scientists. The researcher at the University of Aarhus (Denmark) Serge horbach published an assessment this year on how the quality of peer review has changed due to the rush of the pandemic. In this it concluded that the reviewers use a different measuring rod in those studies on the coronavirus.

“I think we need to be very critical of studies that present novel research,” Horbach explains. “This applies to everyone, but the speed at which those related to covid-19 are being produced and disseminated calls for additional scrutiny.”

Haber defends that the problems that the literature on the coronavirus goes through “are the same that we have faced for decades.” The main difference, according to him, is that “now they are more serious, have a greater impact and are more public.”

“For the results of the studies to be used, in policy or elsewhere, it is essential that scientists recognize the limitations of their approaches, sometimes ad hoc,” says Horbach. “Also that they explain the contexts in which their discoveries can be used.”

It is essential that scientists recognize the limitations of their approaches, sometimes ad hoc. Also explain the contexts in which their findings can be used.

Horbach believes that reviewers are increasingly taking this into account. “It is the responsibility of each researcher and political actor to critically evaluate the new results when they use them, rather than taking them at face value.” In this sense, he considers “promising” the greater public scrutiny of scientific articles through social networks and platforms such as Pubpeer.

Does all of this mean a reproducibility crisis looming in COVID-19 science? Horbach believes that it is too early to judge: “Time will tell to what extent the desire to produce new knowledge quickly has affected the research quality. Some articles and pre-publications with flawed discoveries will be retracted in the future, but not all. ” This, he insists, “emphasizes the need to maintain a critical and skeptical attitude.”

Haber, for his part, hopes that the “new light” that the pandemic casts on “old problems” will be enough to reform those areas that need it, from researchers and journalists to funding agencies and magazines.