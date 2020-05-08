▲ Morris Gilbert announced yesterday the realization of virtual theater workshops. Best Theater Photo

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. 6

In the theater every third day we reinvent ourselves, we can never rest on our laurels, but now it has been extreme, explained producer Morris Gilbert, referring to the technological jump given from the stage to digital platforms.

After commenting that the theater makers are made of resistant material, Gilbert said that although the theater is live, in the future it will no longer be possible to dispense with new technologies.

“The world is changing at breakneck speed and we fail to realize it; theater is live live, but not, it is not; without a doubt, we long to return to that place of perfect communion between actors, public and technicians, all of us who participate in this ritual; This does not mean that we will not be able to continue using digital tools in the future.

“We are in the eighth week without functions, it is incredible, although it seems normal to us; we have stopped offering 210 functions of all our works to date, which is an impressive number. The reality is that we have no concrete or specific plans, only the fantasy of returning in early July.

The economic impacts are immeasurable; I have not wanted to concentrate on numbers because they are overwhelming; we are an industry that depends on the public and, if there are no, neither functions; we are paralyzed a thousand percent because we cannot function.

These losses are very strong and cannot be recoverable, said Gilbert, who said that if we return in July it would be wonderful and we would win the lottery; Even if it were up to me, I would do two functions daily from Monday to Monday.

Without a doubt, he reflected, there will be changes throughout the world; It will surely be around health care, but the same reality will determine what we should do. Now we are looking at what they do in other countries and observing the good experiences to adapt them, perhaps, to the national scene.

Morris Gilbert participated together with actresses Michelle Rodríguez and Paola Gómez in a virtual conference to announce the initiative CreActívate, from the Best Theater company.

This is a re-creation, training and improvement project in different areas related to the theater, which through the Zoom platform will allow those interested to participate in any of the 26 activities, which will be very useful for all those close to them. to theatrical art and the general public, Rodríguez pointed out.

This proposal offers conferences, courses, workshops, master classes, which will be taught by actors, singers, musicians, creatives, technicians and managers of this same company, each and every specialist in their respective area.

He added: There are twelve actors, singers and dancers; three musicians; two stage directors; Three members from the technical area, and two more from strategic tasks, complete the panel of speakers and instructors.

The activities will start on Monday, May 11 and will last until July 10; that is to say, two months of intense work in shifts that go from 10 in the morning to 22 hours, from Monday to Sunday. Thus, everyone will choose the day and activity schedule that interests them and that best suits their own personal and professional dynamics.

Prior registration is essential, and must be done through the page http://www.mejorcreactivate.com. All activities have an economic cost, which is symbolic, which must be covered to have access to it.

