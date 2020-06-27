Pasquale Foggia, sports director of Benevento of Italy, did not turn around and praised Jorge Carrascal. The Colombian broke it all in the last U-23 Pre-Olympic, gained the interest of several clubs in Europe and could jump into Italian football for the next season.

« He’s a pure talent, a high-quality modern midfielder. It can play the role of one extreme in the attack of all three. He is a footballer like Luis Alberto (Lazio), he can move between the lines with an incredible basic technique. It is no coincidence that he plays at River Plate, « said the former player, in dialogue with Olé.

And in the same vein, he admitted that the arrival of the Colombian is not easy: « Carrascal is a very good player, but he is a lot for us. I know that this chance began to be discussed as a result of what I said about him, but, I repeat, it is a lot for us. «

River’s leadership asks for 20 million euros to let go of one of his great promises. The truth is that the Benevento, a team that is about to ascend to Serie A, is not willing to make that economic effort.

In this situation, the Italian media speculate that Carrascal will be bought by another club, such as Juventus, and later go on loan to Benevento to reinforce the team that is about to ascend. Will it be given?