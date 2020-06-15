The eleventh edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ closes its doors averaging 12.2% share and 1,653,000 viewers on average. A discreet fact in its linear broadcast that has been a real success in the digital section, with almost 500 million views on its YouTube channel. In total, 56 million hours of digital consumption, which exceed the data of the two previous editions. FormulaTV has spoken with Tinet Rubira to take stock of ‘OT 2020’ and learn about the producer’s plans for a future edition of the format. The director of Gestmusic is clear that « ‘OT’ is very much alive » and will return, although it may be in a different way.

The most atypical edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ comes to an end, what balance do you make?

As Noemi Galera says, it is the rarest. My assessment is superpositional. When we started in January, we were prepared to have a drop in audience, but not to survive a global pandemic. That the program has been able to end with this break is the most remarkable of the edition. We are done and we have done well. Only those of us who have been involved in lifting the program know the effort, the hours and the resources to carry it out. I don’t know if it was the most atypical, but it is one of the editions that I will keep the best memory of. For the virtual public, which will give us many joys because producers from all over the world are already taking an interest to see how we handle it. In a context with the recording industry totally stopped with no business possibility, 12 of the 16 contestants have a contract with a record company and management agency. And that is indeed a super success.

When the eleventh edition kicked off, did you imagine that boosting composition, singles and draft could work so well?

It was a necessity. The record industry is already based on these premises. Now, the artists already have some ways to almost self-produce their product and what they do is offer it almost finished to a record label, which is in charge of the finishes, distribution and management. The classic system of the previous ‘OT’ was not to go in the direction things are going. In this world where physical sales are residual, an artist has to live on copyrights. We found this line, we have exploited it and it has turned out well in a very bad year. I think we are between 90 and 100 million streams in the music of these guys. « What will Neruda know », by Javy Ramírez, may be one of the most listened to singles of 2020 in Spain. There are artists who have had an offer and have hit the nail on the head because it is love at first sight and we have others, who are not the finalists, who have been able to choose between several options. The sector has become involved in ‘OT’ and it is much easier for 14 companies to carry out their careers than a single one to have to take on the careers of 16. I predict two to four fairly solid races in the long term. I have reasons for joy and satisfaction for everything we have done this year, although I do have the qualm that the program has not had more share and viewers. We have not been able to get older people to connect with us.

We would have liked to have contestants in favor of the show, but I’m not going to crush them

How do you rate the contestants in their most televised role in the show’s galas? Sometimes, it seemed that it was a process that they had to go through where they did not feel comfortable.

This is the complicated part of ‘OT’. We are looking for people who can make a recording career, but not friends or collaborators who can make television. Sometimes, it happens that musical talent is paired with someone who has a spark or hook. If we had selected people who were very good at the interviews, the musical level would have plummeted anyway. The problem of ‘OT’ is that everyone is very demanding with the format and expect a lot. Hopefully there would be contestants that every year would play Roberto Leal and then go up on stage and be the bomb. It is also an age problem because they are very young. You catch any of them a few years later and they have another type of baggage and speech. Flavio is 19 years old and I understand that everything comes to him very again. We have had great timid in ‘OT’, people who turned red just thinking they had to answer a question and are now world stars who make television, such as David Bisbal or Manuel Carrasco. Manu threw himself to the ground in the Academy to avoid having to respond to the cameras that went, but over the years you see him and he does it very well. But I would have liked to have another contestant profile who would have known how to make the most of the sofa minutes, but I cannot complain because they have given us very good numbers. Finding someone to do it all well costs a lot.

In the first press conference of ‘OT 2020’ you commented that you were going to try to generate more tension between the contestants, since Roberto Leal was too good with them. Do you think it has been achieved?

Not at all. I said that I would like to stress everything but I am aware that if you do it too much you create a bad environment and you don’t get anything either. Imagine if we had all gotten tense, in the end the viewer suffers. When Samantha didn’t make it to the final she was devastated and crying, another type of show would have interviewed her at the time. Although it may be what the public is asking for.

I think in ‘OT’ it is not the time to do a ‘MasterChef’

In another Spanish Television program, produced by a company in the same group as Gestmusic, it does bet on toughness when it comes to evaluations. Have you considered taking this step as ‘MasterChef’ does?

I think that in ‘OT’ it is not necessary to do a ‘MasterChef’. I don’t know if the dishes taste good or bad and I have to trust the judgment of the judges, but people know if someone sings good or bad. The jury and the public see what they see, we cannot invent anything. There can be no free fight because we have to do a show. In that sense, ‘OT’ is very transparent. I have seen a copy of ‘OT’ that was made in Mexico that was all very false and scripted. It is true that we would have liked to have a few more contestants in favor of the show, but if I do not have them I will not crush them either. The show, either has or is acquired. There are people who acquire it because they spend a lot of time on television. If you see the Gemeliers unfold in ‘Your face sounds familiar to me’, you freak out.

After the end of ‘OT 2020’, are there possibilities of a new edition on Spanish Television?

TVE is thinking about what it is going to do with ‘OT’. We are not in an immediate rush to release another edition. TVE has time to think about whether it wants another edition or not, they can do it until autumn, they have time to do their calculations. Make no mistake, ‘OT’ weighs heavily in the brutal digital world, the digital distribution of content being studied in business and communication schools is a successful formula. Denying the weight and what it has done as a content distribution model would be absurd. The sector knows the potential of the digital part and TVE also knows it. Every time there is ‘OT’, your digital world is revolutionized.

And beyond the digital world, ‘OT 2020’ has exceeded the average of La 1.

Also in linear, it is above the average of the chain. When there is OT, a young audience profile that is not normally in the prime time of La 1 or any other network comes close. All this they have to put on a scale and assess whether their money investment, which is a lot, compensates them with all this. Basically, in the end the decision is always to assess whether the investment you make at an economic level compensates you with the result. They are a public television and the fact of having 40% of young people at a commercial level does not contribute anything. There is no immediate return. If we were in a commercial station it would be immediate because the advertising would go up to the maximum. Each decision is made based on the moment and now is a post-pandemic moment where it is very complicated. I understand that they are going to think about it calmly, as it has to be because it is public money.

‘OT’ is a very live format

Is there any chance that ‘OT’ will jump to private television?

Until October they have time to decide and I will not think about this issue. The future of ‘OT’ exists because there are not as many formats in the world that have the weight in linear and digital as this one. You make the list of the most powerful and there are ‘MasterChef,’ Your face sounds to me ‘,’ The Voice ‘and’ Operation Triumph ‘. They are the great brands that are now in the world. Obviously it has a route. If we were now living a normal economic moment, without a pandemic, in one year the digital market will be mature enough to do an ‘OT’ edition without having to have linear television. There are streaming platforms that are enhancing entertainment content. And it is not just the content, it is all the business that is generated around ‘OT’: record label, tours … Everything that moves is very beast, do you think that there is no one who has seen it and is going to lose it ? Obviously not.

Have you received offers from payment platforms?

You receive offers when you are predisposed to receive. The market knows perfectly well that the format should be on TVE.

So, we can confirm that either on TVE or on a platform, ‘OT’ has confirmed his return.

What are you going to do with the set and the Academy until you know the decision?

The set is always disassembled because it is impossible to maintain it all the time. There is a very important part of the Academy that is for rent because maintaining the facilities is not cheap. We are going to hold on a little while waiting for what TVE says and, once we have the answer, we will decide what we do. I see very clearly that if in a year or a year and a half ‘OT’ is not on TVE, I assure you that on a digital level we are going to be doing something powerful. Sure, I see it, it’s crystal clear.

We want to do several sessions at each ‘OT 2020’ concert

What you are going to do in the short term is a quite unusual tour of two concerts.

We had great venues with crowds but it can’t be. We will go to large venues with the capacity that is allowed and we have opened the door for the virtual public to participate in the concert. This reconciles us with all the fans in Latin America, which are many. On the YouTube channel, almost 30% come from Latin American countries and during the galas we are there. We have a very loyal audience that, perhaps, we can incorporate. There will be two concerts in Barcelona and Madrid, but as the capacity is small we want to do several sessions every day. But everything is in a very incipient process. We don’t do this for money, but I think we owe them the experience of doing a concert the sixteen together.

There has been a lot of talk about ‘Docutriunfo’ and Amaia Romero’s request to prevent its release, what does that documentary really contain so that she doesn’t want it to see the light of day? In the press conference of the casting of ‘OT 2020’ you told us that it was already sold to a platform, what happened next?

And it was so. They were interviewing me on a radio and they started the Amazon documentary as if it were Gestmusic’s, and I had to correct them. So, I explained that it was ready but that Amaia Romero considered that he did not want to publish it because it could not do his career well. If the documentary can make Amaia uncomfortable or think it may harm her career, I don’t want to be the culprit. But, every time you talk about the documentary it goes up in price, what does this documentary have so you don’t want it to come out? But where is the controversy? She did not want it to come out and has not come out.

There is a question that cannot be missed in every interview, in what state is the program known as ‘OT VIP’?

I think ‘Here I am (again)’ will be the bomb if we do. We were about to do it on TVE a couple of years ago, but now things have cooled for obvious reasons. This is one of the formats that makes us most excited.

Beyond the ‘OT’ universe, you are preparing the ‘Blocked by the wall’ contest with Àngel Llàcer as the conductor. If it is a success and is renewed, could it affect the return of ‘Tu cara me suena’ after the summer?

‘Blocked by the wall’ is going to be successful because the format is a bomb. What Àngel has agreed with TVE is that when ‘TCMS’ comes back it has priority. This is a program that will be done in the summer and everyone agrees. Just as they did with Roberto Leal when he signed for Antena 3. The producer has clear priorities, is not questioned at any time.