The Mallorca coach, Vicente Moreno, has released this Monday the video of a telematic training session group with their players, in which they predominate exercises mainly aimed at to avoid future injuries.

“We work to anticipate possible injuries due to lack of training & rdquor;, Moreno said in the course of a session in which he is seen dialoguing with the Japanese Takefusa Kubo and the Majorcan Abdon Prats, among others.

The Mallorcan coach explained that the numbers of the online training & rdquor; made by the staff since the onset of the coronavirus health crisis “They are good & rdquor;.

“We have been comparing the results obtained by workload and calorie expenditure and the results are good. That allows us adjust menus for each player specifically & rdquor ;, noted.

Moreno also said that footballers are divided, all of them with monitoring of their respective heart rates, in two groups and each one works with a physio.

“The goal is to adapt the stage back to training & rdquor;, indicated the Mallorcan coach in the group session in which he also participated the physical trainer of the team Dani Pastor.

The Mallorca has postponed the return to individual training of the staff members, probably for Wednesday or Thursday, despite the fact that they could already do it this Monday at the beginning of Phase 0 of the de-escalation plan decreed by the Spanish Government.

The vermilion ensemble occupies eighteenth place in the LaLiga with 25 points, and should receive FC Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium on matchday 28 of the championship, suspended in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

