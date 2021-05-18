“We work so that the goalkeepers participate in the attack”

05/19/2021 at 12:11 AM CEST

A solvent FC Barcelona has added three points on Tuesday at the Pescados Rubén Burela court (1-4) And, although he is fifth with 59 points with three days to go, he already has only two of the leading quartet made up of Jimbee Cartagena, ElPozo Murcia, Levante UD and Palma Futsal.

At the conclusion of the meeting Andreu Plaza has highlighted the good defensive work that his team has been offering, who would have slept leader had it not been for the two points he let slip on Saturday in Jaén with just two seconds left.

“We are conceding few goals, the team is serious, In the last four games we have only scored three goals and that is very important to us. On Saturday we received a very difficult rival like ElPozo and to continue. The more points we make, the higher we will be. That’s for sure, because there are direct confrontations between those of us who are in the top six positions, “explained the man from Girona.

Regarding 1-4, Plaza stressed that the match “has been competed and until well into the second part was equal. In the first half we had some opportunity to have opened the scoring more. With the draw we had the fortune to score again right away and that has given us a little peace of mind and it has been a cold shower for Burela “.

“In the end we did well in the five for four, we have not conceded any chances and the result is fair. We were playing against a very intense opponent who had a brave match, going upstairs to find us. We have had the tranquility of playing the ball against a very pressing defense “, continued the Barcelona coach.

As for Dídac’s goal that served to open the scoreboard, the technician remembered that at the beginning of the season “I already said that we would work with the goalkeepers an attack in which they participated. The other day in Jaén the first goal was a deep pass from Dídac to ‘Esquerda’, who scored a goal and that is a situation that we work on a lot during the week “.

Andreu Plaza was very satisfied with his players

| FCB

“Dídac masters his feet very well, he is calm and in the end the reward is this. El Burela has had doubts in the first action, he has come out and the truth is that it has been a good goal that not only him, but the whole team will give him the vision that we can do things in this situation “, stressed the former coach of Barça B.

Finally, Andreu Plaza highlighted the enormous importance of the two so many ‘house brand’ what Dyego scored nothing more to tie Álex Diz in a circumstance that was key to appease a complicated situation.

“Sometimes the sport is like this. I think that when they tied they could have had a moment of outburst, but we quickly scored a goal on the next play and that is very important to calm the spirits. And then right away Dyego scored another goal, a great goal by the way and that has given us the necessary peace of mind, “he concluded.