We work more and charge less

Overtime hours are those that are outside the schedule of a normal work day. It is a volunteer time. That is, the company cannot force you to work more hours than those established in your day, but, on the other hand, it is obliged to pay them, at least, at the same price as the ordinary ones.

In Spain we work more: the weekly average of hours worked in our country is above the European Union average –37.5 hours compared to 37.1–. And also, we work more overtime.

Overtime

The Workers’ Statute defines overtime, within article 34, as “those hours of work that are performed over the maximum duration of the ordinary working day”. For example, if your contract says that your workday is 30 hours and you are ‘forced’ to do 40, those 10 extra hours can be considered overtime.

Overtime increases

In 2020, overtime increased 6.3% made with respect to the previous year. During the past year, an average of 320 million overtime hours, with a weekly average that exceeded 6 million, according to a report carried out by UGT with the data of the last quarter of the EPA. This increase supposes one of the highest in the last decade, only below 2015 and 2018, years in which 6 million hours per week were also exceeded.

But the most worrying thing is that Almost half of the overtime worked in the previous year has not been paid, according to the UGT union.

Wage earners they stopped receiving 2,500 million euros in 2020. In addition, due to this labor fraud, the Social Security has stopped collecting up to 750 million, about 1.6% of the estimated deficit that year.

The pandemic

The pandemic has notably influenced the increase in hours worked in certain sectors where the health crisis has required more effort, such as health or the military.

In addition, there is a growth of overtime in certain activities where the pandemic has not prevented the continued work as it is considered essential and in which it is not possible to implement teleworking. Thus, in public administration and defense, and agriculture and livestock, overtime increased by 132.6%, 69.8% and 29.6%, respectively.

Women

The data also reveal that the year-on-year increase in overtime in 2020 fell on women, who worked an average of 2.5 million hours per week, the highest figure in the last 10 years. “In addition to wage discrimination, with an average annual difference of 5,657 euros per year, 50.9% of the overtime hours that women did in 2020 were unpaid,” says the report.

This increase is explained by their greater labor force participation in the education and health sectors, where overtime has increased annually by 80.8% and 128.5%, respectively.

Decreasing overtime is a priority

UGT points out that it is necessary to reduce the volume of overtime, but above all to improve the control and the labor relations model in Spain. “A person must work what is essential and, needless to say, their work must be financially compensated” they point out from the organization

The pandemic has uncovered great weaknesses in our economic model. Given this situation, it seems appropriate to tie up some loose ends and rethink some of the realities of the world of work. We must move towards a fairer redistribution of jobs, which consequently implies an overall reduction in working time.

