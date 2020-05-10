The coronavirus has dealt a severe blow to furniture stores. After a hiatus of almost two months, the shutters of establishments of up to 400 meters begin to rise, but with fear of a halt in consumption due to economic uncertainty.

The furniture sector It represents more than 8,000 specialized businesses that employ more than 100,000 workers, a figure that translates into a retail sales market value of more than 4 billion euros.

One of those affected by the impact of the coronavirus in small businesses is Isabel García, owner of the second generation of Muebles Magarca. “We have registered a drop in sales of up to 90% since the state of alarm began,” he says.

12,000 euros in losses

After almost two months with the blind down, he calculates the impact of the coronavirus on his business: «I have lost almost 12,000 euros when closing my furniture store, specifically about 6,000 a month, and I do not think we will recover the level of March 13 for another year, “says García and calls the calculation” optimistic. “

The uncertainty and insecurity that the coronavirus crisis has generated are directly affecting the consumption of furniture. “Customers who intended to buy will take between 8 or 9 weeks to do it again », predicts the owner.

“We have been forced to go into debt to continue fighting for the business that my parents founded 57 years ago,” says García, who also explains: “We have asked for a ICO credit to ensure the liquidity of our business, since we anticipate the retroaction of consumption ».

“Not having to pay the rent has been a relief, but we face others fixed costs such as electricity bills, telephone, water, insurance, security systems, logistics, to which must be added the payment of taxes and suppliers, “calculates the owner.

Time trial reopening

The small business has had to act against the clock for the reopening of its establishments. “We have taken hygienic sanitary measures such as the acquisition of a ozone machine to disinfect the facilities and give the greatest possible confidence to the buyers », he points out.

A purchase to which they add gowns for clients, face masks, protective screens, gloves and disinfecting gels. A series of products that raise the bill: «The installation of the sanitary and hygienic measures has meant an outlay of approximately 1,000 euros», figure.

Urgent measures

In this situation, García demands that the Government Pedro Sánchez “urgent” measures and in the absence of aid calls for “the relaxation of taxes to give oxygen to small businesses that continue to pay fees with the blind down.”

One measure to which it adds is the following: «The flexibility of temporary employment regulation records (ERTE), I cannot incorporate 100% of my staff when sales are not going to be the same », warns García.

The owner of this company has been forced to apply an ERTE due to force greater than 100% of the workforce. “The small business needs a oxygen balloon until consumption recovers, without aid from the administrations it will be difficult to return to activity, ”he denounces.

“In these difficult times for small businesses, we ask citizens not to forget the establishments that have been giving life and life to their neighborhood for years,” concludes the owner of Magarca Furniture.

