We won AGAIN! T ‑ Mobile and Metro rank # 1 in customer service with JD Power

News: T ‑ Mobile was once again ranked # 1 in JD Power’s 2021 Study of Customer Service Performance of US Mobile Network Operators, Volume 2 (JD Power 2021 US Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 2). This is 22 times that T-Mobile takes the gold medal *. Metro by T-Mobile also received the highest honor for its segment ** in JD Power’s 2021 Study of Customer Service Performance of US Virtual Mobile Network Operators, Volume 2 (JD Power 2021 US Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 2). This is the 10th time Metro has won this spot.

Because it is important: no one would ever say “I love being put on hold and having to call over and over again.” During the pandemic, 78% of people reported having to call a company multiple times to obtain a simple resolution1. Not the case with T ‑ Mobile, on the contrary, T ‑ Mobile customers continued to receive comprehensive solutions through their own Team of Experts.

For whom is it important: for those looking to get an EXCELLENT customer service experience. A novel concept, or not?

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – We won again! Today, JD Power announced once again that T ‑ Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received first place in JD Power’s 2021 study of the customer service performance of US mobile network operators, volume 2. T ‑ Mobile has already ranked No. 1 TWENTY-TWO times *. And Metro by T-Mobile is not far behind, taking first place for its segment in JD Power’s 2021 Study of the Overall Customer Service Performance of US Virtual Mobile Network Operators, Volume 2 , for the 10th time **.

In all the years that this analysis has been conducted, T ‑ Mobile has won more awards than any other wireless service provider with 819 points: 30 points higher than the segment average and the highest score in telephone attention services, in stores , on websites, in apps and in text messages. Metro by T-Mobile scored 811 in its study segment – 16 points higher than the segment average.

“During this pandemic, our incredible customer service team knew how critical it was for our customers to stay connected to their loved ones and to the most essential things, and once again, we are proud of their level of performance,” says Callie Field, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Service Experience Officer for T ‑ Mobile. “Winning this award again after this particularly difficult year shows that our commitment to the customer is absolutely unwavering. And of course, we will continue to innovate our level of care to continue to have the happiest wireless customers.”

T ‑ Mobile customers are served by a highly trained team that knows their needs and those of their community. The T ‑ Mobile Team of Experts puts the customer first through a dedicated group of people who respond to your calls or messages without delay or detour.

T ‑ Mobile had the highest score in customer service over the phone, in stores AND ALSO on websites, in apps and in text messages. This year, there will be a 40% increase in digital interactions with customer service2, so T-Mobile is redoubling its efforts through improved technology to give customers flexibility and more self-service opportunities. To do this, we offer tools such as biometric login so that the customer does not have to remember the PIN or password when calling customer service, the integration of Apple Pay in the T ‑ Mobile app to facilitate purchases and much more in the future.

T ‑ Mobile and Metro by T ‑ Mobile continue to earn top honors for one simple reason: the customer has top priority. To learn more about our Team of Experts, click here.

The Team of Experts is available to our postpaid wireless customers.

* US Mobile Network Operators Customer Service Performance Study: 2021 (V1 and V2); Full Service Customer Performance Studies of US Wireless Companies: 2020-2018 (V1 and V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 and tie in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 and V2), 2006 (V1 and V2), 2005 and 2004.

** US Virtual Mobile Network Operators Customer Service Performance Study: Virtual Mobile Network Operators Segment: Metro by T-Mobile: 2021 (V1 and V2); No-Contract Customer Service Performance Studies of US Wireless Companies – Full-Service No-Contract Segment:

Metro by T-Mobile: 2020 (V1 and V2) Metro PCS: 2018 V1 and V2, 2014 and 2013 (V1 and V2)

1 According to NBC San Diego.

2 According to Forrester

