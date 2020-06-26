Paula Chaves (Credit: @ bakeoffargentina2020)

The controversy surrounding Bake Off continues to escalate over the days and seems to have no roof. Following the accusations against one of the finalists, Samanta Casais, which indicate that he would have worked as a professional pastry chef before joining the reality show – one of the indispensable conditions to be able to participate was not to be one -, the producer of the Telefe program, Turner, issued a statement.

It specifies that as a result of the material published in the media and social networks that « Would reveal possible falsehoods » committed by the participant, Turner’s team is carrying out « the inquiries for its verification as well as any possible non-observance of the participation rules. »

In this sense, the producer regretted the « bewilderment » that the possible fraud on the part of one of the three finalists of the gastronomic contest led by Paula could have generated among the audience. Chaves. « We want to bring clarity to those who accompany the program every Sunday« They assured in the statement, » giving our commitment to make the necessary inquiries. «

In addition, Turner noted that « in the event of any irregularity being verified, the eventual decision will be communicated in the final chapter broadcast«

Samanta Casais, the participant of « Bake Off » who is in the eye of the storm (Photo: @ samanta.bakeoff)

By last, asked fans for “restraint” with his social media posts, following highly offensive posts that can be seen daily against some participants.

It should be remembered that the reality was recorded in the middle of last year. For this reason, many fans of the program asked through social networks to re-record the grand finale, which will be broadcast in two parts: this Sunday, June 28 and the next, on July 5. With this statement it is evident that the decisive instance will not be recorded againalthough there could be some important announcement.

The Bake Off scandal is not only linked to the alleged fraud of Samanta, but also to the involuntary error of Telefe, which before the semifinal of the cycle was issued, published who had been chosen as finalists. In this way, you took away the excitement of Agustina Fontenla’s elimination last Sunday.

But that is not all. Fontenla herself is in the eye of the storm of a new controversy: evidence began to circulate that she also did not meet the requirement of being amateur before entering the program. As followers of the program showed on the networks, she was already promoting her cakes on her Instagram account in mid-2017. In addition, as can be seen in her posts, she had been part of a professional pastry exhibition that had been held in Neuquén under the name of “Expo Patagonia Pastel”, in September 2018.

Agustina Fontenla is also accused of not having respected the rules of the program (@ agus.bakeoff)

Turner’s full statement:

“Due to the appearance in the media and social networks, which occurred in recent days, of photographic material and videos that would reveal possible falsehoods incurred by one of our participants in Bake Off Argentina, the great pastry chef (second edition), since Turner Latin America production We inform that our teams are carrying out the inquiries for their verification, as well as any possible non-observance of the participation rules.

It should be noted that all of us who do and work on the Bake Off Argentina project, the great pastry chef governs transparency in each and every stage of the competition, and we regret the confusion that the recent publications could be producing among the audience and the followers of the contest. We want to bring clarity to those who accompany the program every Sunday, giving our commitment to make the necessary inquiries; and in the case of verifying any irregularity, the eventual decision will be communicated in the issuance of the final chapter.

We thank Telefe for their support and trust. Likewise, We appeal to the measure of those who participate with their publications on social networks, taking into account that behind each contestant there is a person and a family that may be affected ”.

I KEPT READING

The scandal continues in Bake Off: they point to another participant for being a professional pastry chef

The original proposal for transparency in the final of « Bake Off », amid controversy for alleged fraud

Did Telefe mistakenly anticipate the end of “Bake Off Argentina”? The video of the controversy