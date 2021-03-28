“We will use the red card to Mingueza”

03/28/2021 at 12:12 AM CET

The drop that filled the glass. The incomprehensible red card that Òscar Mingueza saw in the 87th minute against Italy in his debut with the Under-21 team surprised everyone: players and coaching staff.

“Nothing punishable happens, as seen in the reruns on television. We will use the red card and see how far it ends up going. Hopefully justice is done and we hope that your criteria match ours.& rdquor ;, commented Luis de la Fuente at the post-match press conference.

The Spanish coach was upset by the tough game played by the Italian team and, consequently, by the outcome of the match, since “We try to propose a style of football and the rival, making use of other weapons, has prevented us& rdquor ;, assured the Riojan before the media.

After three expulsions in the final stretch, the match ended with 19 players on the pitch: ten from the Spanish team and nine from the Italian.