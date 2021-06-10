“We will strive to achieve a safer, automated, protocolized ICU, with less invasive technology and well-trained personnel”

Share

Dr. Álvaro Castellanos has been the head of the Intensive Medicine service at the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe de Valencia since 2014, after more than two decades as an assistant in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Univ. Marqués de Valdecilla de Santander. In addition, he is the national coordinator of the European CoBaTrICE Specialized Training Program, associate professor at the University of Valencia and co-director of the Master’s Degree in Intensive Care Nursing Based on European Competences. A few days ago, the new president of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC).

Before beginning the interview, congratulations on your recent position as president of SEMICYUC! How do you face this new stage as president?

Thank you. We face the immediate future with enthusiasm and determination to develop several projects of our Strategic Plan 2018-2022 that will be very good for our patients, for hospitals and for professionals as well.

As the new president, what will be the first action you are going to take with this society? And its main objective?

We will work on several major projects simultaneously. Training is a priority. We are challenged to implement an advanced, competency-based, European training program that requires new teaching methods that are more effective than current ones to ensure that our training specialists acquire all the competencies of the program.

This new model of medical education requires an effort in the training of tutors in coaching techniques and the performance of frequent formative assessment exercises “at the bedside”. We will also promote clinical simulation, both in specialized training and in continuous training, since it is an excellent and safe method of learning and training the teams.

Another priority project is the implementation of a common registry of basic data that allows us to have quick information on certain pathologies, on relevant quality indicators, develop predictive models from big data and also in order to facilitate epidemiological research studies.

He comes to the presidency with a great responsibility: to command the ‘return to normality’. What goals have you set for this?

We need to maintain a significant proportion of expansions with their corresponding staffing, especially in large, busy hospitals where occupancy rates currently exceed 80%. Ideally, these resources could also be used to stratify care depending on the risk of the patient, support for plants by the extended Intensive Medicine Service, Intermediate Care Unit and the ICU itself to treat patients with severe organ dysfunctions.

What would be the ideal scenario for ICUs after the pandemic?

The number of patients requiring intensive care and its complexity will continue to increase. We will strive to achieve a safer, more automated, more protocolized ICU, with less invasive technology and well-trained and well-trained personnel. The SEMICYUC Quality project, a process to standardize care in ICUs with an excellent level of quality and which includes a certification, will allow us to move towards a single ICU.

What positive aspects, from the point of view of Intensive Medicine, could be taken out of the situation caused by Covid-19?

We have experienced a drama with our patients and their families. There have also been some positive aspects such as our ability to adapt to the situation, the rapid development of an effective response, the cohesion and solidarity of the teams, the collaboration with other specialists. There has been a lot of professionalism to overcome the crisis. Society’s recognition of our profession and our values ​​has given us great strength.

What are the current needs of Intensive Medicine professionals?

Right now, what we need is a break. Summer is very favorable to enjoy and recharge your batteries. The Board of Directors will continue working to design, implement and continue in each case each of the aforementioned plans. Professionals need stability, continuous training, training, motivation, feel involved in projects that serve others, including research, and this is what we will try to support from the Board of Directors of the SEMICYUC.

In this sense, what immediate plans do you have to respond to these needs?

Promote specialized training and continuous training with new teaching models, develop a healthcare model that integrates us even more in the hospital, promote a homogeneous healthcare quality model, facilitate data management and develop activities of public utility.

Finally, what changes are we going to see in the SEMICYUC in the coming years?

We will see a more efficient and participatory SEMICYUC, closer to the partner, innovative and with many and varied support services for teaching, research and quality of care. We will also see a SEMICYUC with more social projection through the development of the association for the support of critical patients and their families, and the “UCI without borders” project to cooperate with countries with few resources that want to promote Intensive Medicine.