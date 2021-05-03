“We will sit on a set to clarify it”

This Monday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: last minute. In it, they did an interview with Antonio Canales, who was expelled from reality last week. At first, the bailaor made a very positive assessment of the program and everything that it had contributed to his life, highlighting that he had brought out his inner child, and remembering with special affection Lola, with whom he lived in Destierro Island.

On the contrary, he had very harsh words for Alejandro Albalá, whom he does not consider a good survivor, because he did not work enough while they agreed in the contest: “He is the only one who is not yet dark.” Canales also had the opportunity to clarify a controversy that has surrounded him in recent weeks: his close – or not – relationship with Fidel Albiac.

And, when he was choosing the nominees with Olga Moreno, he said that this relationship was non-existent, contrary to Rocío Carrasco herself, which in his documentary said that they were like family. Other people also agreed with Carrasco, such as Canales’ own defender or Belén Rodríguez.

The bailaor assured that all of them lie and went further, inviting Fidel and Rocío to sit in front of him on a set to clarify it. “There are things that get out of context. I am neither a traitor nor have I lied at any time”He said forcefully. He did acknowledge that he has a close relationship with Fidel’s family and that, while he lived, he was also very close to Rocío Jurado, Rocío Carrasco’s mother:

“I am lifelong friend of Fidel’s family, but he has been to my house three times no more. Everything Rocío tells about going there, that is not true. Everything I have heard in the comments and in the gatherings, they do not know the average mass “.

Later, his own defender contradicted him, letting him know that, while they were both on tour, Fidel stayed home, something that led Canales to back down. “If I was out, I can’t deny it. From that to saying that I didn’t shelter him. I’m not lying. Both Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac can sit with me, sitting face to face and tell how many times Fidel has slept at my house. None. And the times he has eaten at my house are counted on his fingers. I have met him four times in my life ”, he concluded.