We will see the new Captain America sooner than expected

After the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Sam Wilson’s character finally accepted the identity of Captain America.

Attention SPOILERS. At the end of the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave the shield to Sam wilson (Anthony Mackie). At that time we assumed that the next time we saw the character it would no longer be Falcon, but Marvel studios decided to use a whole series of 6 episodes to show us the process of how Sam wilson adapted to the world after returning thanks to the Infinity Stones and how he accepted his fate as new Captain America.

Also when the series concluded, they confirmed that they will make the film Captain america 4, where obviously Anthony Mackie will be the absolute protagonist. So supposedly it would be a long time before we would see him again. Especially since there are already other films planned until 2023 of Marvel studios.

In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie talked about how long it takes him to get in shape for the movies of Marvel studios.

“You take four months.” He said. “Like now, I’m at the end of the first month of the four-month process to get away from fat Mackie to film Mackie.”

So it looks like he’ll have to get back in shape soon to play Captain America in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Where could we see it again?

Like the movie of Captain america 4 is very far from starting to shoot, it may refer to the next productions that are Black panther 2 Y She-hulk. Although he could also be talking about Secret invasion, a series whose events surely have to do with what we saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There are really many possibilities because he is a character that from now on will gain much more relevance.

