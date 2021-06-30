We will see the “crazy side” of Nebula in Thor 4 according to actress Karen Gillan

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” it’s going to take the madness one step further. Director Taika Waititi has acknowledged that this fourth film will be even more extreme than it was “Thor: Ragnarok.” Obviously it is a way to “sell” the film, but it seems that part of that madness is going to extend to the characters. In fact, the version of Thor and Loki that we saw in that third Thor movie had its differences from the previous times we saw these characters.

On this occasion, the Marvel movie will have the minor presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but they will be there at the hands of director Taika Waititi. We know that the director James Gunn, responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has acted as a consultant for this film but without being overly involved, beyond crossing ideas and sharing with director Taika Waititi.

Now who has to talk about his return to the actress Karen gillan, who returns to play Nebula for this Thor movie as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. As the actress progresses, when we see Nebula again in this movie, we will see her wildest and wildest side:

Taika really brought out the crazy side. I think everyone is very, very funny and crazy and wild – Gillan teases Nebula in Thor 4. I don’t know if it’s personal frivolity. I don’t think it’s funny or funny, but in its seriousness I think we will find it funny, and only the pure aggression that we have taken advantage of.

In the same talk, Gillan attributed Nebula’s characterization in the MCU in large part to James Gunn’s direction with the character in the Guardians franchise.

I think that much of the reason Nebula is the way she is is because of James Gunn. He’s kind of the creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally, ”the actress explains. I remember when we were doing scenes between Gamora and me, he would cry in rehearsals and so on. He is very involved. So it is largely due to him, I would say.

Looking back in this interview, the actress remembers her work in the pair of films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. She acknowledges that after collaborating with Gunn on two Guardians films, she and the rest of the Guardian cast members were a bit nervous about working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the Avengers films. However, the brothers were very accommodating. According to Gillan, “they allowed us to bring our knowledge of the characters” to both films.

Joe Russo played Thanos with me, ”Gillan explains, recalling his appearance in the Guardians movies. So he was acting with the director, which was amazing because he was actually in the scene with me and so he was seeing things that were happening between us that I don’t think he was seeing from the outside. So he said, ‘I know how to shoot this because this is what’s going on. It was a great experience.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, after finishing its filming weeks ago. That rather minor appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be completed with the third film released in 2023, plus the projects “I am Groot” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” from Disney +.

Via information | Collider