‘The Last Supper’ came to an end on the night of June 19. After five broadcasts in which the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’ have given their all to prepare the best dishes under the tutelage of Begoña Rodrigo and Sergi Arola, it is time to say goodbye to the format. But not only this one, but also to Nando Escribano, who says goodbye to The TV Factory after 10 years.

Nando Escribano during his farewell in ‘The Last Supper’

At the end of the program, Jorge Javier Vázquez asked Escribano to come over to share with the public that was leaving the production company. He was working on ‘The Last Supper’ as an editor after ‘Butterfly Catchers’ and ‘The Panic Room’ were canceled. The presenter of the culinary program remembered the first appearance of his partner on TV in ‘La caja’, where he played a psychologist « insulting » celebrities.

Nando Escribano assured that he had learned a lot during all the years that he had worked in The TV Factory: « I am very happy. I have been very happy here and I will surely come back. I want to go back, of course, but now I’m going on other adventures« Several of those present agreed that he was an exceptional and very professional companion. Therefore, they had prepared a farewell video for him.

The farewell to Nuria Marín

Nuria Marín, the one who was her adventure companion for so many years in ‘Cazamariposas’, went to the set of ‘The Last Supper’ to say goodbye to Escribano. Tearfully, the presenter commented that she has a great future ahead: « You have very big wings to fly as high as you want. Get a point on the horizon and fly even further because you can. Don’t look at the ground. Not to the ground, to the sky, up. «

Nando has also taken advantage of his social networks to thank the support he has received and the messages of affection after announcing his departure from The TV Factory. « Thanks for all the love and we will see each other very soon« he commented to his followers on his Instagram account.