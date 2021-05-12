“We will see each other in court if this infamy is carried out”

The Minister of Development and Environment of the Junta de Castilla y León, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, has assured this Wednesday in León that “the wolf is in a messy sprawl and has colonized territories in the south of the peninsula “.

Therefore, in the framework of the round table Livestock and the wolf organized by the Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Castilla y León, he has confessed not understanding that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge wants prevent a hunting management of the species that, “aside from being necessary for livestock, is key to fighting forest fires.”

“They turn a deaf ear and stray from the path of good sense Like the field is a theme park to go to on the weekends“He added.” They intend to create a conflict between urban and rural areas and the culture of the wolf is not defended by attacking the life of the people. It is an infamy, a legal aberration, that I do not rule out that it ends up in court because it is not upheld anywhere, “he added.

With these words, Suárez-Quiñones has described the situation created in Spain after changing the legal status of a species that is no longer hunting north of the Duero River, where it increases its degree of protection to the maximum.

“It is incomprehensible and a betrayal of the interests of Castilla y León for purely ideological reasons, when we have made different management plans to determine, from the scientific point of view, a favorable conservation status “, the counselor made clear before talking about an extraction quota of 113 specimens per year that, in practice, it is 55 percent fulfilled.

The president of the Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Castilla y León, Elías F. Rodríguez Ferri, recalled that the northern autonomous communities have recently shown at the Sector Conference on the Environment his opposition to the inclusion of the Iberian wolf in the List of Wild Species of Special Protection (Lespre).

“In Spain there are currently about 300 herds that add up to about 2,000 specimens”, he pointed out to, immediately afterwards, warn of the “millionaire losses” caused each year by attacks on livestock.

Overpopulation of this wild canine species can be, in his words, “a serious problem”, and has advocated for it for its control for the prevention of diseases that can be transmitted to livestock or even humans.