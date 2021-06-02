We will see a new side of Sebastian Stan in the series Pam & Tommy

Share

It had already been demonstrated with the first images, but now the creator of the series Pam & Tommy assures that we will see a new side of Sebastian Stan.

Pam & Tommy has already started to be one of the most anticipated series. This new Hulu proposal will star Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. First, the fiction gained everyone’s attention with the first images and glimpses of the characters, who look very similar to the former couple.

Now Craig Gillespie, the director of Pam & Tommy himself decided to talk about this new project and give a preview to the fans of Sebastian Stan. “It’s nailing it,” he said about the performance of the aforementioned protagonist of the biopic in statements to The Hollywood Reporter. “How about his rank !? She has a lot of talent and she is embroidering it. Tommy Lee has an energy and spontaneity that I haven’t seen in Sebastian’s work before, making it a completely different version of anything he was familiar with. Still innately, I felt like I could get there, and he’s worked hard, even physically transforming himself to accomplish that goal. I have to say that the process has been a lot of fun. When the two are in the scenes together [James y Stan], I think they are quite electric ”.

Not everyone likes the idea

Although everyone is eager to see this new series, Courtney Love is against the project starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James. “It destroyed the life of my friend Pamela. Absolutely. It destroyed her and her children. We tried to take iron out of the matter but that was also a disaster … because it is a form of sexual assault, right?“Commented the singer.

The singer not only has her personal experience as the basis for this anger, but the small details that were released regarding Pam & Tommy. Apparently, the fiction will have a comic tone that will have to be seen how it fits into the scandalous couple.

Share