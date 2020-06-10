Many are the people who wonder how it will influence the sports performance of the players of the NBA, the fact of playing without an audience and after so long without competing. Brian Scalabrine, an accomplished analyst and authoritative voice in the league, is highly optimistic in this regard. “I think we will see a better basketball. The stars are not going to lower their level and there will be players who can be under pressure from the environment at times, who will grow up in these circumstances. We must remember that the best game in history occurred without public, “the Red Mamba recalled on SportsYahoo, referring to the meeting between the members of the Dream Team 92 against each other.