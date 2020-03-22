“We will resist, we are a great country”

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 1,724 people in our country and has 24,304 infected people in Spain. The Government is taking serious measures to try to appease this rapid expansion of the virus and among them is the confinement in our homes. For this reason, in the daily newsletters we are now seeing how many of their collaborators participate in these spaces but via Skype connection from their homes. This is precisely what happened with Terelu Campos, who this Saturday, March 21, connected with ‘Viva la vida’ to talk about the situation and to allow your mother, María Teresa Campos, also talk about the confinement in which the whole country is located.

Emma García, Alejandra Rubio and María Teresa Campos in ‘Viva la vida’

Campos explained that “I went into the house a week before they asked for it, I have been 15 days and he made it clear that” I do not plan to move because I want to fulfill everything that must be fulfilled“The veteran journalist asked everyone to have” a lot of solidarity “and said very excitedly that” you have things as hard as this, then it is always said that we learn good things. “In addition, the presenter wanted to make a plea in favor of all healthcare professionals who are fighting tirelessly for all of us. “Now I want to recognize the work of all the people who are in hospitals; the work of nurses and doctors to whom we owe so much for their dedication. “Terelu and I go out to that window every day to applaud,” he added.

Campos explained that now He meets his daughter Terelu Campos, a place where he does not hesitate to do breathing exercises and be very attentive to the current situation.. “I wake up very early and I start to see things (…) I also do breathing exercises, which I have been doing for years; I catch the air from the guts instead of the lungs. Now it helps me to see that I can take air easily “added the malagueña. In addition, he asked all his viewers to hydrate because “you have to be in the best conditions to be able to resist, as the song of the Dynamic Duo says” I will resist “”. Campos made it clear that she is convinced that “we will resist because we are a great country, we have to be united” and asked that there be no political battles: “This is not the time to say this or that (…) it’s not the same. We will have time”

I remember Carlos Falcó

Emma García was convinced that together we will overcome this serious crisis and confessed that “I am very excited about everything. Sometimes we forget where we were before this and when we return to reality, I get very excited. But together we are going to be able to end this. “Finally, María Teresa Campos wanted to close her intervention by remembering the recently deceased person with the Carlos Falcó coronavirus.”I have a very nice memory for his life, he was a wonderful man, a great gentleman (…) I feel very sad for him and for Tamara Falcó “.

