We will receive an announcement soon for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

No news about “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, the animated series continuation of the mythical series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” from the 80s. The filmmaker Kevin Smith is the one who is working on this project that in the past he has spoken about the creative process. However, at the date level, we do not know anything.

The series has been in the animatic phase for months, and the cast has already recorded their voices. We have not had any juicy news about the animated series in more than six months, but Smith has advanced in his latest Fatman Beyond show that we will receive an announcement soon, although he can say absolutely nothing more.

So when ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ comes out on Netflix, in the next few months kids…. There will be an announcement soon, they won’t let me say anything. I’ve known for a long time but they won’t let me say anything.

Very possibly, this announcement is related to the release date, or even the first trailer, because in August 2020, Kevin Smith said that we would have to wait about 6 or 9 months to have that first look. The nine months would be completed in this month of April. Obviously we are talking about approximate times.

For fans, this is quite exciting news as it will allow fans to see what’s next for the Masters of the Universe story. The series is described as “A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain. ”. So continuation is of the old animated series that they already confirmed that they confirmed that they would use the classic designs of the characters.