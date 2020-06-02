Amid the coronavirus crisis, retailer Pernambucanas intends to keep opening stores this year close to the plan originally outlined. The company expects to open between 25 and 30 units throughout 2020. According to the group’s president, Sérgio Borriello, the crisis brings opportunities and makes points of sale available in places where the company would like to have a presence. The executive participated this Tuesday, 2, in the series of live interviews Economy in Quarantine, from Estadão.

The executive also said that one of the company’s strategies to gain strength in relation to the competition is the relationship with consumers with regard to credit. Knowing of a possible increase in defaults due to the growth of unemployment, Borriello stressed that the chain sought to reduce interest rates and give customers more time during the pandemic. “We want to plant service to reap loyalty,” he said.

Read the main parts of the interview below:

Pernambucanas has been expanding strongly in recent years, opening around 30 stores per year. How does the covid-19 crisis affect this movement?

Every crisis brings opporunitities. And retail is not a truck that brakes at once. So, this year, I believe that people will have about 25 stores that we will open because it was already on our way. We want to go a little further. The crisis also brings opportunities to go to places where we would like to be. We should have 25 to 30 stores and keep expanding.

Is the network looking for cities in the interior? What will the strategy be?

Pernambucanos’ expansion model will follow the operating area: South, Southeast and Midwest. We have a study on city size and income that, despite the crisis, remains valid. We have a lot of opportunity in Rio de Janeiro, in Espírito Santo, in the north of Minas and in the South, especially Rio Grande do Sul. São Paulo will always be our focus, but our presence is already large, as well as in Paraná.

Did the company accelerate the digital transformation project during the crisis?

These numbers are crazy today. With the closure of physical stores, digital participation skyrocketed. This digital issue is clearly an opportunity for Pernambucanas. Our fintech, for example, has 1.5 million digital accounts. We have advanced in the pandemic and we want to continue to grow after it. We had a 1.500% growth in our e-commerce. Our fintech can reach many types of services, seeking partnerships. It is time to speed up the work already done.

The pandemic is stronger in the capitals, but it is growing in the interior. How many stores out of the group’s 378 are open?

Today we have an intelligence process that tracks reported cases and deaths versus the available beds. And the stores keep track of what each mayor is talking about operating authorization. We have 378 stores, of which 256 are open. In these 256, there are several models. Some are open every other day. Others have limited hours, others have limited capacity.

Given this configuration, did the group dismiss or suspend contracts?

There was no dismissal. We have reduced working hours in some cases. Where the stores were closed, we suspended contracts. But in our mind, it is to preserve jobs as much as possible. Most of our employees are in Provisional Measure 936.

How does Pernambucanas see what the trade should be like?

The issue is not political, it is technical. There is no point in the store being open if the consumer does not show up. And there is no point in putting workers at risk. The vision has to be regionalized, as the situations are very different in the municipalities where we operate. The opening has to be staggered, gradual. With a more (caution) bar for both the customer and the employee. We bring more people to work as the flow increases. Today, you cannot make a single decision for the entire company. In certain cities, care must be taken because you need to control crowding at the entrance.

With the increase in unemployment, how is the issue of default?

I think there are two types of defaults. If the person has lost 100% of income, he will only fulfill basic needs, household bills and food. The fact that he does not pay you is not a choice, it is a lack of option. There is the second default, in which there was loss of income – it is class B that became class C. And the consumer, to close the budget, needs to choose which bills to pay after water, electricity and food. In this second case, there is an opportunity to use the relationship with the customer to be chosen by him. We always had credit, we are a 112-year-old company. Everyone has a history with Pernambucanas. That is why we exempted interest and fines in arrears, gave customers a grace period to pay, paid in installments … And what for? We want to plant service to reap loyalty. We want him to bring the salary to our digital account, for him to come here if the bank puts an “x” from Serasa on him.

As much as digital sales grow, isn’t there a “ceiling” for internet sales when it comes to clothing?

The ceiling will rise, although there is a limit especially for clothing, where the standardization of sizes in our clothing industry is still flawed. This fluctuation of modeling forces the customer to try on the clothes. The ceiling was, in clothing, around 3.7%. It will go up, it can pass 15%, but it does not exceed 20%. On the other hand, in other departments, in electronics, cell phones and bed, table and bath, the proportion can be much higher.

Like mr. see the influence of the political crisis on the economy?

The coronavirus issue is a health issue, not a political one. We need to be concerned about people’s health and jobs. Polarization is the worst thing for the country. What we need to do is talk to employees in a transparent, open and constant manner. And that is what we have been doing. I need to inform how many cases we have, if the stores are open, if I am going to suspend the employment contract or reduce the salary. Last Friday, I did a live for 60% of our employees. Transparency builds trust. All of us in Brazil should have that in mind.

See too:

Coronavirus: Bolsonaro’s image in the international press

.