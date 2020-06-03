The day came (as the teacher Charlie Monttana would say), lbequeathed the damn day in which VAT and ISR will begin to be applied to digital services, so Netflix, Mercado Libre, games on the PlayStation Store and Steam, among other services, will reflect the increase in their rates.

How much will we have to pay more? It varies from platform to platform, for example in PlayStation Store prices will increase 16% (regardless of whether you are paying for a game or a subscription) and the dollar / peso conversion is taken into account. According to the LevelUP site, prices will be as follows:

$ 60 USD game – Current price: $ 1,323.29 MXN | Price including VAT: $ 69.60 USD ($ 1535.02 MXN)

PlayStation Plus (1 month) – Current price: $ 6.99 USD | Price including VAT: $ 8.11 USD ($ 178.86 MXN)

PlayStation Plus (3 months) – Current price: $ 19.99 USD | Price with VAT: $ 23.19 USD ($ 511.45 MXN)

PlayStation Plus (1 year) – Current price: $ 39.99 USD | Price including VAT: $ 46.39 USD ($ 1023.12MXN)

The new Netflix rates, starting today, will be the following:

Basic Plan (1S) goes from 129 pesos to 139 pesos.

Standard Plan (2S) goes from 169 pesos to $ 196 pesos.

Premium Plan (4S) goes from 229 to 266 pesos.

Mercado Libre will apply Income Tax (ISR) and Value Added Tax (VAT) withholdings to the sales of its clients, leaving the rates as follows.

Steam will include VAT in the final price, but they, unlike the digital stores of the consoles, do not determine the price that the games will have in their store so the costs will be very variable.

Amazon Prime Video, Uber, Spotify said they will not increase their prices at the moment. Nintendo and Xbox will not increase the cost of service subscriptions, but they have not said anything about games.

