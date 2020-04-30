Jean-Michel Aulas raises his voice. On the evening of the freezing of the classification of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season according to the number of points obtained per match played, the president of Olympique Lyonnais protested this decision which led to a European non-qualification of his club by the championship. “There are a number of things that should not have happened and we will not stop there,” he said during a press conference with . and the regional daily Le Progrès .

Several points are disputed, the first being the decision to stop the season now “on certain information which is not state decrees”, although the government has issued a ban on the organization of matches before August. “We find that the League rushed to stop the championships, he added. We had imagined a number of other scenarios, with play-offs that could have interested a number of broadcasters. Our competitors Europeans will resume, like Germany and others probably. “

Tens of millions of euros in damages

The president of Lyon also castigates the method used to establish the classification, the same restraint in the amateur championships: “We see that this classification is not logical. I do not want to attack a club more than another but Nice (5th) has played more at home than us and has only faced PSG and Lyon twice. (…) In the past ten years, OL have made up at least three times their gap on the second when he was more than ten points behind. “

“It is a very important loss of chance, valued (financially). We will claim it in the form of damages, which amount to several tens of millions of euros,” announces Jean-Michel Aulas. He wants to be reassuring on the sporting level, despite the economic situation: “We will recruit as if we were to play in the European Cup hoping that we will be there. We will have a better team next season. Our budget will be as if we had qualified by the championship. If the recourse could succeed, that would make it possible to play in Europa League … and we can also go to the end in Champions League “.