The isolation period presents challenges for football players, but at the same time, it offers a chance to reflect on the mistakes made until the football break. This is the case of Nenê in Fluminense. Highlight and top scorer of the team, with nine goals, at the beginning of the season the 38-year-old spoke to the THROW! who believes that the elimination of Sul-Americana, still in the first phase of the tournament, served as a lesson for Tricolor.

Nenê is the goalkeeper of Flu in 2020, with nine goals (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense F.C.)

– We are fully capable of playing a great game for the Copa do Brasil and winning the classification at home. We learned from what happened in South America so that we don’t make the same mistakes. Our goal is to improve the team more and more so that we can have a great season – said Nenê, referring to the return game for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, after the 1-0 defeat in Florianópolis.

One of the leaders of the cast, Nenê represented the group in the negotiations as a club for the reduction of the salary, during the period when the soccer is suspended by the pandemic of the coronavirus. For him, health should be the priority at this time.

– The biggest concern must be with everyone’s safety. Health first, always. I understand that solving this shouldn’t be easy and I hope that those responsible make the best decisions for all of us.

After 30 days of collective vacation, Nenê and the Tricolor cast remotely resumed activities last Saturday. Professionals from the technical commission from all areas prepared a booklet with guidelines to be followed by distance athletes. The Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro plans to release, this week, the return to face-to-face training, as long as safety protocols are respected.

How has this quarantine period been for you? Did you have any special recommendations from Fluminense? Have you used the time to talk to the cast, give any advice to the youngsters?



Taking advantage with the family, I have trained a lot and the review with the group always happens. We try to talk about random things and not about football. The club recommended us to be careful not only with the physical part, but also with the pandemic situation.

You had a great start this year, the highlight of the team. What do you attribute this good moment to? How can we continue like this in return?



I believe that this is due to our preparation during the preseason and the way the team has played. The very atmosphere with the fans helps a lot at this moment, as his support is essential for the growth of the team.

