It is a bet that is developed throughout the country and its costs are still uncertain.

More than half of the states have begun to reopen, including many that have yet to meet White House guidelines on when to do so. The big question now is whether the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus will increase.

But don’t be fooled: The number of new cases and additional deaths soon after a state reopens does not reflect the easing of restrictions. In fact, the effects of reopening the states will take several weeks to appear.

The incubation period for the coronavirus – that is, the time from when someone becomes infected until they begin to show signs – ranges from 2 to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). in English). The virus can also be transmitted by asymptomatic people.

“It will be at least two to three weeks before we see an increase in the number of infections because it takes time for people to infect others and they in turn show symptoms,” said data scientist Youyang Gu, whose projection model on the coronavirus is cited by the CDC.

“After symptoms develop, it will take another few days for symptoms to get worse enough for the person to be screened. Test results may take a few more days to report. At each stage, there is a delay, “he stressed.

And any deaths from new exposures will take even longer to reflect, Gu said, whose predictions at covid19-projections.com have closely matched reality. He started analyzing the data in late March.

For those who lose their lives from the coronavirus, “about three weeks is the average time between infection and death,” Gu said, citing studies from Italy and China.

“But it is a wide range. It can vary from a week or two (up to) many weeks, if you are connected to an artificial respirator ”, he clarified.

Progress made could be lost

With the economy slumping and rising unemployment rates, some states have reopened their businesses despite failing to meet the guidelines recommended by the White House and other health experts.

Among the conditions for “Open America Again” is that states should not begin reopening until they have a downward trajectory of positive cases over a 14-day period or a “downward trajectory of positive evidence as a percentage of total evidence within a period of 14 days. “

It would be smart for states to meet those guidelines first, said infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos del Río, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University.

Otherwise, there is a risk that a second wave of the virus will arrive, with increases in infections and deaths, which could saturate hospitals and affect more Americans with expensive medical bills.

Even states that maintain their confinement orders may be affected by neighboring states that suspend their restrictions.

“It’s like having a section to urinate in a pool,” del Río exemplified. “All the time, we are crossing state lines.”

What we can learn from other places that reopened

With the weeks gap between reopens and results, “you don’t want to rush to reopen because when you realize what happened it will be too late to reverse the decision,” Gu said.

After reopening Japan’s second largest island, Hokkaido, officials “had to re-close three weeks later due to the increase in cases,” Gu said. “That became evident only after three weeks,” he insisted.

Hong Kong and Singapore also seemed to have their outbreaks under control and began to ease restrictions, only to face major resurgences of the virus that led to stricter rules.

Some US states they may also have to close a second time, Gu said.

“It depends on how the states handle it. Some are doing it more carefully than others, “he said. “The ultimate goal is to keep the basic reproductive rate below 1.”

The basic reproductive rate, also known as the R value, represents how many people each infected individual will likely infect on average.

An R value of less than 1 means that fewer and fewer people will catch it, and the virus will begin to disappear. But an R value of more than 1 means that the epidemic will worsen, spreading exponentially.

Before mitigation efforts, such as confinement orders, scientists estimated that R values ​​for the coronavirus were between 2 and 3, on average. But after the restrictions, those numbers began to decrease.

Could the numbers improve after the reopening of the states?

“It is definitely possible,” Gu replied. “If a state manages to keep its R level below 1, its numbers will continue to decline.”

Before states began reopening, many had R values ​​of less than 1 after confinement orders, according to covid19-projections.com.

But that happened when most states were under orders to remain in case. Even in states that did not have these measures, many residents practiced social distancing, Gu said.

What happens next will likely depend on how fast the virus has spread in one state before it reopens.

“If its R value is 0.95, it is unlikely that you can maintain a value less than 1 after the reopening,” Gu said.

But states with lower R values ​​have more leeway, even if more people are exposed to the virus in public.

“If you go from 0.8 to 0.9, you’re still going to decrease” the overall spread, Gu explained.

Each person can also help monitor results as states begin to reopen.

Officials recommend that everyone stay 2 meters away from others, wear a cloth face mask outside the home, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their faces.

According to recent studies, Gu said, “If any state requires all residents to wear masks, the likelihood of a sharp increase in infections will decrease.”

