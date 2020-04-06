The great basketball fans are still waiting for any news that could be generated about the viability of the Euroleague 2019/2020 may or may not end. The coronavirus continues to affect significantly and the last to pronounce and offer a first-hand forecast has been the general manager of Fenerbahçe. “Now it is impossible to establish a calendar. There will be no news until the month of May,” said Mauricio Gherardini.

