Enrique Cerezo has admitted that at Atlético de Madrid they think of posing a reduction of the salary to the soccer players and he believes that none, knowing the situation that society in general is going through because of the coronavirus, You will have trouble accepting this urgency measure.

“We have spoken to our players and they are aware of what is happening”Enrique Cerezo explained on Radio Marca. “I know that neither by them nor by the coaching staff will we have any problems”, explained the president of Atlético de Madrid, who fully trusts the solidarity of his staff. Solidarity that Atlético is showing with various initiatives, such as that of Cholo Simeone and his partner, that of Saúl Ñíguez or that of Silvia Meseguer that has volunteered at IFEMA.

Regarding a possible ERTE in the club, Enrique Cerezo explains the great possibility of it occurring. «We are making economic plans thinking about each situation that may arise. Everyone is doing ERTE but ERTE does not mean ERE », he explained, implying that any affected employee will return to their job when the coronavirus crisis ends.

About the disease, Enrique Cerezo is very aware: “It is a very tough subject and we must be very patient. We must all be consistent and contribute what we can, but above all, we must heed what the authorities tell us. “

He also explained that, luckily, there is no case at the club. “Fortunately, throughout the squad, technical team and management we have not had any problems at the club”, assured Enrique Cerezo. “We do not know how all this is going to evolve and it is useless to say now that the League will resume in May because it is not known,” he said of the halt in competitions.