«We will not give in to the pressure of the fans» – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has earned the actress a multitude of detractors, who demand her dismissal from the Aquaman film saga. In 2020, a virtual signature collection campaign was even launched, where more than 1.8 million users have demonstrated in favor of the breakup between Texas and Warner Bros. Pictures. However, filming on the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom began last month with Heard still entrenched in the role of Mera, and apparently this will not change.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, producer Peter Safran confessed to being extremely aware of all the uproar that has been generated on social networks, due to the divided opinion around the 35-year-old actress. Nonetheless, he considers Amber Heard an immovable piece of Aquaman, just as much as director James Wan and protagonist Jason Momoa are. So no, neither Safran nor anyone on his team will give in to the demands of enraged fans.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from fans,” said the producer. You have to do your best for the movie. We feel like if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should also be Amber Heard. “

And I add:

“You are not ignorant of what is happening in the Twitter universe, but that does not mean that you have to react or take it as a gospel or agree to your wishes. You have to do the right thing for the movie, and that’s where we land.

In February 2021, erroneous reports claimed that Amber Heard had been replaced by Emilia Clarke for the upcoming sequel to Aquaman. This was soon disproved and at the end of June, we learned that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was already filming, with Heard firmly positioned within the cast. This led to the resurgence on Twitter of the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, which fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor began to use since November last year, in order to accuse the Texan’s complaints against her ex-partner of falsehood.

Recall that Depp has remained between a rock and a hard place since Heard accused him of domestic violence, through an article in The Sun published in 2018. This prompted the Oscar nominee to file a defamation lawsuit, which was ultimately dismissed. by the British court, in the autumn of 2020. Days after the ruling, Warner Bros. decided to cut relations with Depp and he was left out of the Fantastic Animals film saga, where he played the dark magician Grindelwald.

Around the same time, the aforementioned campaign emerged on the internet for Warner to fire Amber Heard from the Aquaman saga, arguing that it was rather she who exercised violence on Depp during their turbulent marriage.

«Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns do not dictate [las decisiones de casting] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans really make Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen ”, stated the actress at the time (via).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

Source: CinePremiere