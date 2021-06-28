“We will not do more tests after the positive of Perisic”

06/27/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

The spokesman for the Croatian Football Association (HNS), Tomislav Pacak, He assured this Sunday at a press conference that the positive for Covid-19 of midfielder Ivan Perisic, from Inter Milan, was discovered after some back discomfort suffered by the player. Likewise, he indicated that he did not know how he was infected and that the rest of the expedition will not undergo any test until the quarterfinals, if they beat Spain in Monday’s game at the Parken in Copenhagen.

“Ivan feels fine, he has some mild symptoms, on Saturday he also had a little pain in his back, for this reason we did the test and it confirmed the coronavirus & rdquor ;, he said Pacak, in office since March 2013. The spokesman also pointed out that, from now on, “the procedure is the same as any Croatian citizen. It has to be isolated and in ten days you will have options to return to the & rdquor; template.

Doubts

Pacak acknowledged that he did not know how Perisic had contracted the coronavirus: “It is impossible to know who infected him or how he got infected & rdquor;. In this sense, he indicated that “we will not do more tests before the game against Spain. Neither UEFA nor Danish laws require it. If we make it through the round, we will have more tests & rdquor ;.

By last, Pacak admitted that not all the Croatian delegation in this European Championship is vaccinated. “We cannot say who has been vaccinated or not, but only six of the 55 members of the delegation are not. Most of the delegation has been vaccinated & rdquor ;.