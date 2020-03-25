The President of Grupo Salinas, Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego, made a call to work for Mexico, assured that life cannot stop and you have to go out and fight to stop the economic storm. pic.twitter.com/qZ65QAv35O

We know that fear is a very bad counselor; instead, reason tells us that life must go on. The decision to stop the march of a country does not produce anything positive, especially when it is based on fear, on a false premise: that COVID-19 means death.

“We have all got into the fear of dying from Covid-19 … This virus exists without a doubt but it is not highly lethal … the way things are going it seems that we will not die from coronaviruses but we will starve” Ricardo Salinas Pliego said in a call to continue working because, he said, Grupo Salinas companies will continue to provide services during the sanitary measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Grupo Salinas’ president foresaw a “tsunami of job destruction” and considered that “in a short time crime, rapine and chaos will break out.” However, the businessman endorsed the measures taken by the Presidency of the Republic and criticized the opposition. RSP statements have made it a trending topic this Wednesday.

