Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. a10

Two months after the suspension of the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx League, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno Valdez, defender of the America, assured that the football teams are so eager to play again that when they step on the field they will act as the dogs when they are released and start running frantically.

One already misses being with colleagues or in the locker room, we can come back and let it be little by little. I imagine the day we can enter the court, we will look like those dogs when they are released in the field, we will be running everywhere, he mentioned yesterday in a videoconference made through the social networks of the Azulcrema group.

Likewise, the Paraguayan defender indicated that he is not concerned if the games are resumed without an audience or in alternate venues.

I had not been thinking that, and if it is due to sanitary restrictions; I want to go back to play anywhere, have the opportunity to kick the ball again and enjoy a game. I think we are going to go back first with the stadium empty, that will be a little different, but it is something that we have to assimilate on the field, he said.

He also stated that he is not concerned about the possible absence of video arbitration (VAR) in the resumption of the Mx League, since he considered that the whistles are prepared to do their job without using it.

I do not care if the VAR is there or not, it is a tool for referees, but normally they are prepared to whistle without it, Valdez said.

On the other hand, he reported that he is very close to extending his contract with the American squad, and indicated that it does not take away his dream to play in a European league.

The renovation is almost finished, everyone has the illusion of playing there, but it does not take away my sleep, at some point that opportunity may come, he said.

