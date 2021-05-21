“We will leave our lives to achieve the goal”

05/21/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

The ‘Cholo’ Simeone has appeared this Friday at a press conference to analyze the situation of his team facing the last league match, where they depend on themselves to proclaim themselves champions. The Argentine coach has highlighted that they will give up their lives to achieve their goal.

Simeone wanted to describe the meeting as “a final where two teams fight for different goals, but both are going to give up their lives to achieve them”. And it is not for less, because while Atlético is playing the league title, the Real Valladolid stay in First division. “We always seek to be competitive. Tomorrow is an important day,” predicts the coach.

On the delicate situation of his rivals tomorrow, he assures that “We train that in matches everything is possible. Your needs are different from ours, but just as important. We have worked taking care of the Valladolid game. With a rival who has his needs. We will try to take the game to where we can harm them “, indicates.

The mattress coach has also been asked about the match of the Real Madrid, rival for the league title. “As we did throughout the season, we must try to be immersed in solving our match “, has made it clear.

Finally, he has talked about “It is a very long season, in which we have all gone through many situations to get here. Now we find ourselves in the last day with two teams fighting for the title. This is the Spanish championship, “he says.