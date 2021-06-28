We will investigate if the “crazy” set-up affected us

Max Verstappen claimed Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory, while the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas they had to settle for second and third place, respectively.

Verstappen led each of the laps and was rarely in trouble at the front of the group, while Hamilton said after the race that it was “impossible” to keep up with him. The Englishman was 17 seconds away before a second pit stop to set the fastest lap brought him to a final margin of 35.7 seconds.

Mercedes has only four days off before hitting the track again at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, but you have already identified a key area to explore that may explain your problems.

The director of track engineering, Andrew Shovlin, revealed after the race that Mercedes had pursued a rather radical setup for the Styrian weekend that could have contributed to its inability to compete with Verstappen on race day.

“We were exploring a pretty crazy direction with the set-up, a radical approach that I think was maybe a little better in pace on one lap,” explained Shovlin.

“The question that remains is whether we have harmed the degradation, and we have to analyze it in the next two days.”

“I don’t want to go into details. Essentially, the window that we worked in was much, much wider. We went further than we ever had and now we have to understand the effects of that.”

“Lewis, before coming here, was doing a lot of work on the simulator and it seemed like an interesting direction.

“But an important part of this year for us is adapting well to each track. We have to be a bit brave and original with the direction of the set-up to get it.”

Hamilton said after the race that Mercedes needed to find more performance and bring an upgrade for their car if they wanted to fight Red Bull, only for team boss Toto Wolff to reveal that development had stopped at W12.

Hamilton is now 18 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship heading into this weekend’s race.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Shovlin felt that delving into the direction of the set-up would give Mercedes a chance to hit back at Red Bull, hoping it could help solve some of the tire degradation issues both drivers faced. .

“An important area is understanding the effects of the setup that we have taken, and whether that has made life more difficult for the rear tires on long runs,” Shovlin said.

“Part of that we can do just with the data. But we’ll see if that’s a job that can be carried over to the Friday of the race weekend.”

“But fundamentally, the car is very similar. There are additional challenges to extract the grip of that C5 compound, the softest rubber, in a single lap. That can be a challenge if it is very hot in here.”

Also read:

“The other thing is that we are not looking for massive margins. I think we lost a couple of tenths in the race, and there was a bit of degradation. But the solution to both problems could be the same.”

“We will try to make the rear tires work a little cooler and we will take care of the rubber a little more, and both things may work out for us.”

“So we will focus on those areas to see if we can come back stronger in a few days.”

Also read: