One of the main entrepreneurs in the real estate sector, Meyer Nigri, founder of the developer Tecnisa, defends the resumption of work to avoid an even deeper economic crisis in the country, even in a scenario of high death rate due to the covid-19 pandemic. “My position is not to open everything up. The risk has to compensate. We are going to run some kind of risk that can generate jobs. I am in favor of releasing with discretion,” he said.

The businessman participated on Wednesday, 27, in the series of live interviews Economy in Quarantine, of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo. Read below the main parts of the interview.

The real estate sector was experiencing a new boom before quarantine. Mr. do you see the return of cancellations with the pandemic?

Before the coronavirus, terminations (breach of contract) had fallen to very low levels. Now, post-covid-19, I do not believe that there will be a very significant cancellation request, considering that those who recently purchased need the property.

Will developers and builders try to renegotiate?

The termination does not interest either party. The company loses and so does the buyer. It is much more likely that companies will try to make a deal.

How is the scenario for Tecnisa in the midst of the pandemic? Did you lay off?

We don’t fire anyone in offices or construction sites. The works continued and it was the best thing that could have happened. We measure the temperature of all employees, every day. They are given masks and gel alcohol and work outdoors.

Looking at the real estate market, will there be less demand for commercial real estate?

I am not an office specialist, but the feeling I have is that, at first, there will be more people doing home office and this should require less space. On the other hand, we will need to not get too thick and space out more.

What about residential properties? Will there be price correction down?

I don’t believe it, except in detached properties. For the developer, prices do not fall. Projections up to the beginning of the year were that property prices would rise. I don’t think it will go up. To have a good environment in the real estate market, two things are needed: employment and real estate financing. Financing exists. You have to see how the level of employment looks.

There is a misalignment of the federal government with part of the governors on social isolation. What is your opinion?

I’m not an expert. My opinion is that total isolation would make more sense (at first). However, the Brazilian is undisciplined – we are neither Korea nor Japan. There is no point in Jardins and Oscar Freire having stores closed, but the periphery being with everyone circulating, full transport. If you open services within the protocols, the risk of contamination is minimal. We are in a game that has no win-lose. It is lose-lose. We have to decide which (strategy) to lose the least. I worry a lot about this break because we will pay this price later.

We are currently experiencing political instability over the economic and health crisis. Does that hinder even more?

Of course. Without understanding between the parties, everyone loses.

With the increase in coronavirus cases in Brazil, does not the pressure to resume the economy minimize the seriousness of the health crisis situation?

Those in favor of returning to work are not minimizing the size of the pandemic. It is not (just) a health decision. We have to make the decision to lose one or lose 20. I know that it is difficult for the politician to assume that some people are going to die. If we don’t work, the loss will be worse. I think having stopped for a while was healthy, to raise awareness among the population. And it is not all sectors (that need to return), it is only those that make the economy spin. The risk must compensate, there must be some benefit on the other side. We have to take a little risk to be able to create jobs and reduce the social problem.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

