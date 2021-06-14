“We will have to improve our success and our defense”

06/13/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

Sport.es

Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, considered after losing the first game of the Endesa League final against Barça that on Tuesday, at the Palau Blaugrana, they will have to improve their success and several defensive aspects that this Sunday did not work against a rival who came back in the second half and snatched the home court factor in the series.

“I am concerned that we will improve some defensive aspects where they have hurt us, the growth of (Cory) Higgins, controlling the outputs of (Kyle) Kuric and, offensively, having better readings of the game and more successful than today because our percentages have not been good “, answered the Vitorian coach at a press conference.

“Today we had quite good attacks without scoring – he added – and that will be important to improve it to maintain our defensive level. In losses and in rebound we were good, but we have been called a lot of fouls and we will also have to control that aspect to compete with a great team like Barcelona. “

Madrid dominated

In his opinion, his team dominated many aspects of the game in the first half and was able to lead, until Barça found Kuric, “who was getting them into the game”, and especially a Higgins in the third quarter who with his points opened an important difference in the clash, “And when you lose so much advantage and they play with the score in favor, it is very difficult to come back.”

“Today’s game is over and now we have to think that we have 48 hours and that Tuesday’s will be as tough and demanding as this one,” Laso added. who was pessimistic about the participation on Tuesday of Argentine Nico Laprovitola, who is recovering from a muscle injury.

“I see it difficult, but let’s try. I would like to be positive, but I don’t see it as simple, “he admitted. .