We will have more of ‘Bridgerton’! Netflix announces series spin-off

But in any case, and no matter how doubtful Netflix’s way of presenting its successes (there is no news of its failures), “Bridgerton” has positioned itself above other phenomena of the “streaming” service such as ” The Witcher “,” Lupine “,” The Queen’s Gambit “or even” Stranger Things “.

Created by Chris van Dusen, “Bridgerton” chronicles the adventures of eight brothers from a powerful family, who try to find love and their own identity in the high society of 19th century London.

With the second season in production, Netflix confirmed that the Shonda Rhimes-produced romantic period series (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will have a third and fourth season, in addition to the spinoff series.