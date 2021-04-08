04/08/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Michael Zorc, assured at a press conference that playing behind closed doors will entail large economic losses: “If we have to play the rest of the season without an audience, as it seems to be the case, we will have losses of between 80 and 90 million euros that will not come back. Based on that we will have to act”.

The Bundesliga, like the rest of the major European leagues, continues without the presence of fans in the stadiums due to the Coronavirus. As the CEO of the club, Hans-Joachim Watzke, assured, the economic consequences derived from the pandemic cannot be recovered in the short term: “I think it will take at least five years to reach the status we had before the crisis. However, because we have worked very conservatively over the last decade, we had no debt. “.

Regarding the interest of FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or Manchester United, among others, in Erling Haaland, Zorc and the club are very clear about their position: “I don’t see any need to set deadlines at this time for the signings. Regarding Erling Haaland, I think I have already said it three times, we have a clear position and we have communicated it to those involved. That is all.”.

Haaland, the offensive bastion for the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund has the difficult mission of turning the European tie around. 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium is not a bad result for the Germans, but they will have to defeat Guardiola’s men at home to get a ticket to the Champions League semi-finals. The great argument of Borussia Dortmund is Erling Haaland, who has 10 goals in this edition and is one of the most decisive players of the moment.