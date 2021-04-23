04/23/2021 at 11:51 PM CEST

In an interview with the newspaper As, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and promoter of the European Super League, has acknowledged that: “We will have done something wrong”, after the project fell apart in a matter of hours. The top president of the white team, has also affirmed that they will have to give it a spin and confront ideas to be able to move forward.

He was asked about the criticism received, which indicates that the Super League goes against the national championships and the lack of meritocracy to be able to compete in it, to which he has responded at length, starting by denying it: “neither one nor the other is true, but everything has been manipulated. It is neither an exclusive plan nor does it go against the leagues“.

If he has reiterated one thing in his appearances, it is that he comes to save football: “The Superliga project is the best possible, and it has been done to help football come out of the crisis. Football is seriously hurt because its economy is sinking and we have to adapt to the times we live in. The Super League does not go against the domestic championships and aims to get more money to flow for all of football. It has been thought to give more interest to the parties “.

Possible solutions and how to reach youth

After acknowledging that it had not turned out as they wanted, he noted that: “Maybe what the first four of each country play is the solution. I don’t know, but something has to be done because youth, between the ages of 14 and 24, are abandoning football because it bores them in front of other entertainment that they prefer. There are four billion soccer fans spread all over the world and half of them are fans of Super League clubs. Soccer is the only global sport. “

Save football with solidarity as a banner

The main objectives to save football are interest and the economy, something that would also help other clubs, the smaller ones: “The reality is that if there are more interesting and competitive matches, more money will go into football. And that will be for everyone, not just a few, because the national leagues will be worth much more. And we also have important amounts for solidarity, which is a very important pillar of the project..

Another ‘stick’ to UEFA

Florentino once again charged against UEFA by describing the new format presented for the Champions League as a project that does not improve the current one: “And I believe that the new UEFA reform does not solve the problem either because what has been presented is not even better than what there is. And besides, we can’t wait until 2024“.

“The losses will be between 2,000 and 2,500 million euros”

The president of Real Madrid referred to the data and the bankruptcy of Girondins to explain the serious situation in the world of football: “Let’s go to the data: the report from the KPMG consultancy, only in the three months of the pandemic that affected Last season, he lost the twelve Super League clubs by 650 million euros. This year, with the full pandemic season, the losses will go to between 2,000 and 2,500 million euros. The Girondins have just gone bankrupt. Either we do something soon or a lot of clubs will go out of business.

Madrid as injured

When asked if he is concerned that his team, Real Madrid, will be harmed both in the offices and on the field, Florentino Pérez has affirmed that: “In the democratic Europe we live in, no one can think of that“.