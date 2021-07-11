We will have a new design of the notification and alert system in Windows 11 | Technology

Microsoft is working on a number of design changes that have hardly been touched since Windows 8.

Windows 11 It will be one of the great launches in operating systems in recent years, and although we have already told you about a multitude of certain features, there are others, perhaps less striking, that will also surprise you as soon as you see them, if you meet the conditions to upgrade to the operating system.

We are talking specifically about the fact that Microsoft you are modernizing the design of alerts in Windows 11, those dialog boxes that we get from time to time, which until now had been based on an interface of old operating systems like Windows 8.

At the moment, in the current Windows 10, one of those most common warnings is when you are running out of battery, appearing a little window from the Windows 8 era that perhaps dislodges at first, but that you have surely seen on several occasions.

According to windowslatest, the Redmonds also want to advance this kind of design change, and They seem to be working on some new dialogs and that we could see in the next previews. At the moment they are working on updating various dialog boxes or alert notices for Windows 11, and we will see what they look like very soon.

Another novelty is the option “update” view in the desktop context menu when right-clicking with the mouse.

It had been removed (or hidden) in the first version of Windows 11, but it seems that it will return to its usual place in future preview versions. In any case, pressing the F5 button on the keyboard does exactly the same thing.

Another change that is to come is a new start menu search bar, although it seems that it will be a shortcut to the existing Windows search since we will not be able to obtain search results within the start menu.