“We will go out to win from minute 1”

FC Barcelona receives Levante at the Palau this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. (Barça TV, Barça TV + and Teledeporte) in the third and final match of the final of a league that they have already won four times by none of the Granotas.

With the only absence of captain Sergio Lozano, the Barça team won last Sunday in Paterna (3-4) and forced the final meeting in a Palau that will sparkle and should be decisive.

It will be a different match for Andreu Plaza, who will lead a team for the last time To which he arrived in the summer of 2016 and with which he has won a Champions League, a league, two Spanish Cups, three King’s Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

“I would be excited to win the league. I have completed a very important stage for my personal and professional life here.. I am very grateful to the club for the years that I have been here and it will be a very special game because we play what we play for each other, not because it is the last of me on the bench. Going out with the league title would be the best for me and for everyone, “explained the coach with his usual chivalry.

“We are happy to bring the series back to the Palau. Physically and mentally we are tired and a bit exhausted like them, I hope, because this has been very long, a complicated season with many games. I think we have played every possible game (except the Final Four of the Copa del Rey 2020-21), but we will give our last breath to try to win the league, “continued the Catalan.

Despite how much will be at stake, no contemplations. “If you go out with precautions you are making a mistake. During the game, sometimes you tend to protect what you have won, but not at the beginning. We will go for the game and they I suppose too. Few speculations, because if you speculate it will surely go wrong . Therefore, we will go out to win from minute one “, stressed Plaza.

Andreu Plaza managed the game very well in Valencia

“As for the team, it is the message that we have been giving, competing and knowing that we have lived this moment many times, this season at least 15. That they understand the situation at all times, that they do not get carried away by euphoria or by negativism if things don’t go well and that will be long. I don’t have to say anything to the fans. They know how to cheer us up and how to make us feel protected, “emphasized the man from Girona, who praised Dyego for his great game in Paterna.

Finally, Andreu Plaza insisted that to ’round off’ his project he does not lack “this league. I would be missing the three that we have lost. It is not about making up or increasing the professional or personal curriculum. It is simply what we have to do. This season will end up being more or less good if we win and unfairly not good if we don’t. A bad season having reached four finals. “