“We will fight until the last lap for the best possible result”

06/26/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), which will come out twelfth this Sunday in the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth of Formula One World Cup, declared, after the qualification for the same that took place in the Red bull ring Austrian, who will fight “until the last lap for the best possible result.”

“It is clear that it has not been such a good day. On Friday we had problems with our rhythm on one lap, so we did not expect miracles, in any case,” said Sainz, who is seventh in the World Cup, with 42 points .

“To qualify outside the top ten is not ideal, but with such a narrow peloton on such a short track you have to nail all three sectors; and I was missing something in the second sector,” commented the talented Madrid rider, who finished second on Monaco achieved the best position so far this year for Ferrari, the most awarded team in the history of the F1.

“I am consoled by the fact that I have the freedom to choose the type of tires with which to start the race, something that we will try to make the most of,” explained the son of the double Spanish world rally champion of the same name, present, as well as the mother of the Ferrari driver -Reyes- this weekend at the Red bull ring.

“On Friday our pace in the long runs was not bad, so I hope I can get a good result here,” said the Spaniard from the ‘Scuderia’.

“This Saturday was not the end of the weekend, so we will fight until the last lap to get the best possible result,” he said. Sainz this Saturday after qualifying that took place at the circuit of Spielberg.