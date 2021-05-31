“We will fight this promotion one hundred percent”

05/31/2021 at 5:37 PM CEST

Carles rosell

Once the regular season ended with an outstanding fifth place thanks to the brilliant final stretch that it has starred in, Girona inaugurates the playoff week and does so focused on the first leg of the semifinals against Almería. At the gates of the most important matches of the course, the sports director Quique Jail reviewed these last months of competition to “give value” to what has been achieved to date, at the same time that he recalled that the next rival has the “best” squad in the category.

In order to Jail, the team has finally made a “step forward” and has clearly gone “from less to more”, allowing it to face the promotion “at the best moment” of the season. It has shown that “we are strong mentally”.

He also stated that “we are presented with the option of going up to the First Division and we will fight it one hundred percent.” He foresees a “very complicated” tie, especially since Almería is trained by Ruby, whom “we respect and know a lot”. “It cost them a bit in this final stretch but we are talking about one of the best squads, if not the best,” he added.

He also emphasized the five promotions that Girona have played in less than ten years. “Sometimes people will realize what we are going through. It is very difficult and there is no other team that has achieved it, every year we fight for great things. There are clubs with a huge past that see us as a powerful team. This will be talked about one day. We are clear that we must continue on this path to give value to what has been done so far. ”