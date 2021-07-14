“We will do everything to be champions … within the rules”

The Silverstone-based team is about to make a new announcement about the signing of more senior technical staff, and is not holding back on its ambitious expansion program.

It is building a new state-of-the-art factory and has given the green light to build its own wind tunnel.

Ahead of the team’s home race at Silverstone this weekend, Stroll He said both he and the team have a clear determination to succeed in Aston Martin’s return to F1.

“If you’re going to boss around, for lack of a better word, I don’t think you’re going to be successful in this sport or any other,” he said.

“I don’t know if I have been disruptive. I have defended what I think is correct. I have not made a significant investment in this company so as not to be fighting for world championships. So we are going to do what is necessary, within the rules, obviously”.

“And being a gentleman, I don’t think we’ve done anything that any other team that is trying to build a fantastic organization wouldn’t want to. I speak up when I think something has gone wrong.”

Stroll believes that the team’s new factory and wind tunnel, which will be completed in the next two years, will give it an advantage over its rivals.

He is also confident that the team’s aggressive hiring program, which strives to increase its workforce from 500 to 800 people, will unfold as planned.

“We are continually hiring bright new engineering and technical talent,” he said. “The result will be a technical and engineering force in the company, with a depth equal to, if not better, than any other F1 team.”

“We now announce the hiring of brilliant new technical talent almost weekly. By the way, this week we will announce the addition of another very senior member of another team.”

But despite the huge investments being made, Stroll is realistic in stating that it will still be some time before Aston Martin can be at the top of F1.

“We are currently in a good place,” he said. “We share the Mercedes wind tunnel, as everyone knows, so we are in one of the best wind tunnels.”

“It’s not as good as having one of our own, but it’s not like we’re sacrificing to be in a poor wind tunnel.”

“In terms of facilities, we have definitely outgrown us. We are building a lot of temporary facilities around our site to accommodate these new hires.”

“I think we will be in the new place in 18-20 months, or at the end of next year. We are not compromising anything. Formula 1, like any other business, I don’t think you can realistically plan to win before four or five. years. I think that’s what it really takes. “