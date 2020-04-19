In detailing the work of the External Relations portfolio, Vice President Luiz Eduardo Baptista indicated that Flamengo is preparing for the various scenarios that may involve the return of football in Brazil in relation to the dates and protocols for health and safety, for example . The official also assured that all tournaments scheduled for 2020 will be held until the end of this year, in order to reassure the sponsors and supporters of the club.

We have been discussing the return protocol a lot, as we will do with dates and championships. At Libertadores, Flamengo has two teams from Ecuador in the group, which is the country that suffers the most in South America with the pandemic. How are we going to do if Ecuador has to be closed until August or September? This part of making the tables, fitting all games to make them happen … All competitions will happen. Sponsors can rest assured. Supporters can rest assured. We will deliver everything that was scheduled until December 30 – said Bap, commenting on the work of the External Relations portfolio of the Gávea club, in an interview with FlaTV:

– The work of External Relations is very broad. I often joke that it is what happens outside the walls of Gávea. In Maracanã, for example, we had an important participation in the concession to Flamengo. With some sponsorships, as we have personal relationships as a result of our life experiences. Trust, credibility are things that develop throughout life – explained the leader.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the stoppage of football in Brazil, this was the first position of the board regarding the “Nação Rubro-Negra” program. At the beginning of the year, Flamengo offered two plans to the fan-partners: one for tickets to the 19 games as principal in the Brasileirão, the other with tickets for all matches in Maracanã, as principal, in the season, including Serie A, Carioca, Copa of Brazil, Recopa and Libertadores.

In recent weeks, the number of members has been dropping according to the “Nação Rubro-Negra” program portal. Earlier on Sunday, the site lists 112,260 member-supporters, a drop of about 4,000 members within a week. In 2019, the club reached the 150 thousand mark.

