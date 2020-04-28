The figure of Rafael Nadal It is confirmed as one of the most influential in Spain also in a time of suffering like the one that the country has to live due to the emergence of the coronavirus. The man from Korea, brave on and off the court, does not bite his tongue when it comes to commenting on the situation of professional tennis players and his unconditional fans did not hesitate to support him in Rafa’s great professional objective: to train again.

Javier Pons, promoter of the #RafaPlayNow movement, attends OKDIARIO to relate the origin and objectives of an initiative that has children as the main protagonists of supporting Nadal in his desire to train again, always under security and prevention measures necessary, as you can do after the last announcement of Pedro Sánchez. “We not only want Rafa to be able to train again, but also to promote and teach children the values ​​of Rafa Nadal, sportsmanship, exemplary … everything he embodies », explains Javier, who celebrates with the other members of the initiative the possibility that Nadal can train from May 4.

#RafaPlayNow is not an exclusive training request movement for professionals, but also seeks to promote the values ​​of tennis from the smallest. Values ​​that Rafa Nadal represents and exemplifies in an excellent way. “We are talking about a gesture, not a privilege, of the Government and Spanish athletes, for their professional and personal careers, for everything they have given. We think he deserved the small gesture of going to the academy because it does not involve any risk, “he says.

The way to participate is easy, and more and more videos are coming from all over Spain – the movement is born in Mallorca – that can help give visibility to a movement that it has contributed to return to Nadal everything that it has contributed to children and adults with their victories and demonstrations of values. “It is not a political issue, it is non-profit, without political or commercial ties, it is a family matter … and helping Rafa “, highlights Javier, who stresses the importance of children in the initiative, as reflected in the video edited by Ignacio Loma-Ossorio, also a collaborator of the movement.

“They are children who are used to seeing Nadal and who they already know Nadal, they know perfectly who he is and what he means. They understand that Rafa needs to train again. Likewise, the platform has a base in Mallorca that seeks to spread throughout Spain, and in the event that the Government fulfills the ‘wish’ of #RafaPlayNow, the movement will continue to seek to promote the values ​​that Nadal transmits within day to day and off the track.

An exemplary gesture by Rafa

The idea of ​​creating the platform also arises from a beautiful story that Javier tells and that has Nadal as the main protagonist. «I have been in hospital for five days and I remembered when my father-in-law died in 2013 at the age of 65, a month before we managed to get a group of relatives to the academy Nadal helped us record a video for my father-in-law to see. I thought how our environment could return the favor that Rafa did us. It occurred to me at dawn and it all started with the mobile … we have joined many families from Mallorca who are fans of Rafa ».