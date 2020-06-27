View of the exterior of a hospital to the south of the capital, where Omar García Harfuch is intervened. (Photo: . / José Pazos)

The Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, « lived to tell it »because even though several assassins shot against him with high-powered weapons, including a .50 caliber Barret, considered one of the most powerful weapons in the country, announced that he came out of surgery and is stable.

Even, Alfonso Durazo, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the country, revealed this Friday afternoon, during a press conference that García Harfuch was out of danger, after the attack that caused injuries to his shoulder, clavicle and knee.

The official himself disclosed his state of health, since the night of this June 26, he stated that he came out from the operating room and expressed his gratitude for the support he received after the attack against him.

« I came out of surgery, I’m fine. I appreciate the signs of solidarity and affection ”, were the words of Omar García through his Twitter account.

Photograph given this Friday, by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, which shows a view of weapons at the place where the head of Security of Mexico City was attacked. (Photo: . / Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office)

Despite the attack, where two died members of your SSC teamHe reiterated that he will continue to fight to preserve the well-being of citizens.

« We will continue working for security and keep peace in our great Mexico City. Thank you very much for everything! ”

The attack

The attack against García Harfuch arose on the morning of June 26, when he was driving through the residential area of ​​Lomas de Chapultepec, on Paseo de la Reforma, aboard an armored truck and accompanied by another vehicle that was escorting him.

However, upon reaching the junction of Reforma and Monte Blanco, a redilas truck, Dodge RAM, with the Carso group logo, white and a suburban of the same color, blocked the way for the official’s convoy.

Of said units lowered several gunmen, who opened fire on Omar García and his companions. In the place, the pilot and co-pilot died, who were designated as members of the officer’s work team and SSC police.

Relatives of a deceased woman in the area of ​​the attack. (Photo: . / Sáshenka Gutiérrez)

Due to the crossfire, one more woman, who was engaged in the sale of food, also died on the site.

García Harfuch did not stop giving information about his state of health, since on the morning of this Friday he also issued a message on social networks where he confirmed that he received three bullet wounds and declared that the criminal group of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel is the alleged author. of the event.

« This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG, two colleagues and friends of mine lost our lives, » said Omar.

Rafael O. and Edgar O., are the names of the police officers who died during the accident.

So was the truck they were traveling in. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

For its part, Grupo Carso rejected that the van that allegedly participated in the attack against the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, by closing the way to the convoy where Omar García Harfuch was traveling, is part of his company.

The company of the Mexican tycoon, Carlos Slim, denied that the cargo van with the company’s logo, which appears on the site of the attack, is part of his fleet of vehicles.

« We have not registered any unit that corresponds to the license plates of the truck used in the attack, » says the company.

Through a press release, he stated that he also has no report of the theft of any of his vehicles with which he works.

